Tuya Signed Strategic Partnership with China Mobile International to Further Promote Digital Intelligence's New Business Model

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart ("Tuya" or "the Company") (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, and China Mobile International Middle East company (CMI), signed a strategic partnership at GITEX Global 2022 to promote the deployment and implementation of IoT solutions and projects across the Middle East and Africa. They also decided that they will together provide more technical support for smart scenes, such as smart business, smart cities, and more.

"China Mobile International is an important partner of Tuya and the two parties continuously work together on driving IoT development. With the help of China Mobile and other channel partners, Tuya-enabled smart devices can quickly enter thousands of households across the globe. With today's strategic cooperation with CMI, Tuya will continue to select high-quality Tuya-enabled products and full-scene business solutions for CMI, working together to accelerate the mature implementation of smart business in the Middle East and Africa," said Johnny Lu, the General Manager of LATEM Region of Tuya Smart.

"CMI is committed to providing a more convenient information environment for carrier partners, enterprise customers and mobile users, and help empower the digital transformation for various industries. Leveraging our global digital infrastructure and Tuya's IoT ecosystem, we look forward to creating an ecosystem together through this cooperation, and providing full digital intelligence services for businesses within and beyond the Middle East and Africa region," said Colin Wang, Managing Director of CMI Middle East and Africa Region.

CMI to explore IoT market in MEA with one-stop IoT smart platform RINGA

CMI, a subsidiary of China Mobile, was officially established in Hong Kong, China in December 2010 to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to international enterprises, carriers and mobile users. CMI iSolutions provides 5 pillars of services to global enterprise customers, including cloud network integration, connectivity, data center, ICT and IoT. Its service portfolio covers 50+ industry solutions across logistics, finance, manufacturing, retail as well as solutions for cloud network integration, MNC, IoT sectors etc, with the commitment to help enterprises expand their global business more efficiently.

With the continuous expansion of global IoT application scale, CMI launched RINGA, which is an IoT PaaS platform, integrating one-stop IoT services in hardware, platform and applications. RINGA connects global IoT service providers, smart hardware manufacturers and IoT device retailers to help global enterprises and operators to quickly build comprehensive IoT applications.

With the in-depth cooperation between both parties, CMI has developed the RINGA+ APP which connects various categories and brands of smart home devices to the platform. In the future, RINGA+ platform will be expanded to smart apartments, smart hotels, smart offices, smart factories and other diverse smart application scenarios to further serve the IoT application needs of all walks of life.

Tuya presented the Cube Solution at GITEX to support global customers by helping them establish their own IoT platforms

As a global IoT development platform service provider, Tuya is committed to providing its partners with open and neutral IoT ecosystem support and advanced and valuable technologies. As of June 30, 2022, Tuya had more than 629,000 developers in more than 200 countries and regions, with more than 2,200 enabled product categories. Tuya also showcased its Cube Solution at GITEX Global 2022.

The Cube Solution is a private IoT service deployment solution that was launched earlier in the year. Within the Cube Solution, developers can build a scalable private IoT platform to handle device management, connectivity, application development, and data analytics. The Cube Solution allows businesses to connect and manage IoT devices, rapidly develop applications, provide data security services, and system auto-scaling, all backed by Tuya's proven IoT PaaS. The Cube Solution helps enterprises keep pace with the ever-changing demand for IoT technologies in business and create personalized IoT platform operations for every industrial vertical and every scenario quickly.

The cooperation between Tuya and CMI demonstrates that both parties will combine technical and ecological advantages to promote the landing of IoT solutions in the Middle East and African regions and improve the solution-delivering capability across the globe. In addition, Tuya will take this as an opportunity to continuously cultivate the Middle East and African markets, constantly promote the implementation of smart scenes, and further provide more application cases and market resources for ecosystem partners.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

SOURCE Tuya Smart