Tuya Smart Officially Joins the United Nations Global Compact

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global cloud platform service provider, today announced it has formally joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), pledging to uphold the UNGC's "Ten Principles" on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Joining the UNGC marks a significant milestone for Tuya, as the company's longstanding efforts to actively fulfill corporate social responsibility gain global recognition. It also provides a broader platform for Tuya to promote sustainable development worldwide with the help of innovative technologies such as generative AI.

Launched in 2000 by the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, UNGC is the world's largest and most influential international organization promoting corporate sustainability, with more than 24,000 corporate and other stakeholder participants from nearly 170 countries. Participants work together to help realize broader UN goals.

Partnering Globally to Advance UN Sustainable Development

Tuya will collaborate with the UNGC to mobilize sustainable businesses and stakeholders around the world to build a better, more sustainable world. Tuya is committed to fully participating in UNGC's Global Action Plan, actively engaging in the discussion and practice of key sustainability issues, and conscientiously fulfilling the organization's membership responsibilities, including following the basic principles of sustainability, conducting business responsibly, engaging in local sustainability affairs wherever it has business operations, and implementing the concept of sustainability from the top down.

The Tuya Cloud Developer Platform brings together more than 1,074,000 developers, who constitute a powerful force for sustainable development. In this open, neutral smart ecosystem, developers communicate, share resources, and combine strengths to create valuable sustainable applications, enabling worldwide access to the ecosystem's user-friendly convenience.

Innovating with AI for Global Community Benefit

Tuya helps industries transform intelligently, enabling intelligent systems to substitute for human operations across thousands of sectors. This makes environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices more efficient and accessible.

Tuya plans to further iterate generative AI and other cutting-edge technologies and apply them to more ESG practice areas. For example, Tuya will soon release its own first AI large model - the Space Large Model, a model that will be applied in zero-carbon scenarios. By analyzing customer IoT data and scenario requirements, it will generate optimal energy-saving and emission reduction strategies in real-time, providing leading AI products to help people easily meet energy goals.

The UNGC will attend the 2024 TUYA Global Developer Summit in Shenzhen on May 29th to observe Tuya's collaboration with experts, enterprises, and other guests in launching a sustainable joint initiative aimed at actively implementing the global application of GenAI and other cutting-edge technologies. This partnership aims to enhance the practical application of these technologies, enabling more people worldwide to experience the convenience and friendliness of a smarter world.

Looking ahead, Tuya remains committed to driving technological progress as a leading science and technology enterprise. It will strive for advancements that create new societal productivity while collaborating with global developers to build a smarter, more beautiful and sustainable world.

SOURCE Tuya Smart