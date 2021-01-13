Tuya Smart Releases New Smart Outdoor Solutions During CES 2021

Tuya offers one-stop solutions for building IoT-enabled personal transportation and tracking devices, which are compatible with protocols including Bluetooth, NB-IoT, GPRS, and LTE Cat 1. Their powerful platform capabilities include white label app development, globally deployed cloud services, and various networking modules. Robust cloud services assist in precise device positioning, geofencing, and tracking of routes, helping to deliver safe and easy travel experiences to users. In terms of related SaaS solutions, Tuya has also diversified into smart community, smart agriculture, and smart elderly care.

The smart outdoor solutions portfolio offers products in both travel and tracking categories. In terms of travel, the products in the line-up are mostly electric in nature, be it an electric vehicle, an electric bicycle, or a self-balancing unicycle. When it comes to the tracking category, gadgets like pet trackers, personal safety trackers, burglar alarms, and asset trackers make it easier to find lost items and keep you safe with advanced technologies.

In addition, Tuya offers one-stop services, including Bluetooth and LTE Cat 1 networking modules, cloud services, apps, and a development platform, that quickly empower traditional scooter manufacturers to achieve high-efficiency, low-cost smart functions like remote locking, riding statistics, headlight control, and battery monitoring. Tuya also offers multiple connectivity solutions, which include general MCU protocols, a cloud platform, app SDK, and RN (React Native) control panel SDK.

One of the biggest advantages of using the Tuya Platform is the smart integration process, which starts with determining the solution that is required, then quickly moves to the online product development and comprehensive testing of the smart product, resulting in the launch of the smart product.

In terms of technology, Tuya's cloud computing-integrated positioning management platform provides location-based services, allowing users to precisely and easily locate vehicles, people, items, and pets.

Tuya provides a full suite of riding analytics, which are stored in the cloud, route tracking data at a glance, real-time phone alerts or text messages when a locked bike leaves a designated area, and comprehensive display of battery information. In terms of tracking solutions, we offer combined GPS, BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and Wi-Fi protocol, that ensure precise device positioning, track riding routes in real-time on a mobile app or laptop, and one-key SOS function to call for help.

Tuya Smart is a leading global AIoT platform provider with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya's platform has smart-enabled more than 200,000 products in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 230,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

