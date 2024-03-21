Tuya Smart Shares Front-line Insights to Advance Discussions on Cyber Norms in Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT developer service provider, shared front-line insights at a cyber norms forum co-hosted by the Research Center for Global Cyberspace Governance (RCGCG) and the Cyber Security Governance of Leiden University to further advance discussions on cybersecurity regulation in Europe.

The forum gathered experts in cybersecurity and international relations from institutions, organizations and enterprises to deepen the discussion of cybersecurity regulation in Europe from a global perspective. Experts and professional figures from European Institute for Security Studies, Leiden University-Institute of Security and Global Affairs, DigiChina, Bonn University, TÜV SÜD and Tuya Smart, together with guests representing EU programs such as EU Cyber Direct-EU Cyber Diplomacy Initiative project and The Hague Programme on International Cyber Security, discussed the recent progress on the cyber norm building in Europe, and the regulation landscape of EU cybersecurity legislation.

The symposium dissected the cyber norms between EU and China, focusing on the implementation of the 11 norms established by the OEWG into global cyberspace governance practices, exploring next steps to further implementation and shaping the future trajectory.

Professor Lu Chuanying, Secretary General of RCGCG stated, "It is necessary to bring together diverse perspectives of both academic and professional figures for a thorough understanding of existing regulation and proposals. This forum is essential for the advancement of EU-China relations in the realm of cybersecurity and the global development of standard cyber norms, enabling the realization of a fair and secure digital ecosystem."

The rapid expansion of IoT technologies with diverse IoT products and varying security standards poses obstacles to establishing a robust security foundation. Enterprises face challenges stemming from strict policies, technological complexities and geopolitical tensions.

"Overcoming these challenges demands a comprehensive strategy, incorporating national governance, innovative enterprise-level solutions, and global cooperation," said Holmes Chen, Senior PR Director of Tuya Smart.

At the forum, Tuya Smart outlined its holistic approach to cybersecurity leadership. The company was recognized as an exemplar for its cybersecurity best practices in the 2022 Global IoT Security White Paper, jointly prepared by RCGCG and ioXt, the global standard for IoT security.

Tuya's efforts were on full display, with actions ranging from obtaining international third-party security certifications to the creation of the Tuya Security Team. The company has also established six data centers worldwide to ensure swift and reliable service for its global customer base.

In an era where demands for data privacy and transparency are escalating, Tuya's focus on compliance and security becomes ever more critical.

On the global stage, Tuya has demonstrated its cybersecurity and data protection prowess through the Ernst & Young SOC 2 Audit program. It has met regional standards by receiving TrustArc's validations for GDPR and CCPA compliance. In terms of product safety, Tuya has secured certifications from TÜV SÜD's EN 303645 and NIST IR 8259A, showcasing its commitment to secure products.

The forum also highlighted Tuya's global partnership with TÜV SÜD, excelling in training, auditing, testing, and certification, as well as its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to initiate a "Collaborative Security Lab," focusing on providing industry-wide solutions, reinforcing security, compliance capabilities, and technological innovation in the IoT sector.

Discussions at the forum also touched on the latest advancements in European legislation, discussing the EU Cybersecurity Act and the European Cyber Resilience Act. These conversations were pivotal in deepening the comprehension of the evolving security and compliance environment, aimed at bolstering international collaboration and incentivizing IoT manufacturers to develop best practices within the global IoT ecosystem.