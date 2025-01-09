Tuya Smart Shines at CES 2025, Paving the Way to a Smart Future with AI Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, showcased its cutting-edge innovations under the theme "AI DIVE IN" at CES 2025. The initiative demonstrates how AI technology integration with hardware products and solutions can create smarter and more sustainable living environments while driving global technological innovation.

Guided by this theme, Tuya unveiled a series of smart solutions and platform capabilities across multiple domains, including AI, energy, and mobility. The presentations not only earned widespread acclaim from visitors but also inspired developers worldwide in the fields of AI hardware and application innovation.

One-Stop AI Development Platform Unlocks Innovation Potential

At CES 2025, the Tuya Cloud Developer Platform unveiled major upgrades to empower developers in exploring the full potential of AI. By deeply integrating AI technology, the platform enhanced its core capabilities, including AI hardware development and AI Agent development, offering developers robust tools for efficient AI application creation.

In AI hardware development, Tuya transformed generalized AI capabilities from various models into eight essential AI scenarios: energy management, environmental control, communication and collaboration, home living, audio and video analysis, health and fitness, entertainment and education, and convenient mobility. Building on these scenarios, Tuya identified over 40 standardized capabilities for AI hardware, enabling seamless integration of advanced AI features in a plug-and-play manner. Furthermore, the platform's rapid hardware configuration tools allow developers to select the most relevant AI capabilities for any hardware category with ease.

For AI Agent development, Tuya integrated with major model providers such as Doubao, OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, Amazon Nova, Tongyi Qianwen, Kimi, and Yuanbao. Using the Tuya-enabled T3/T5 SOC zero-development modules and AI Agent development platform, developers can access all major models through a single SDK that unifies audio, video, image, and text processing. This enables developers to efficiently tackle all AI hardware development scenarios with just one SDK and a development board.

Tuya has also introduced various intelligent applications, including pet feeding assistants, fitness cheerleaders, AI dolls, and energy-saving MiniApps, offering developers diverse options for innovation. For instance, the fitness cheerleader features a virtual cat that encourages users during workouts. If users neglect their workout routines, the character might appear sad or even shed tears, creating a highly personalized and engaging experience.

Wi-SUN Communication Protocol Enables Smarter Connected Ecosystem

At CES 2025, Tuya demonstrated its advanced connectivity capabilities, supporting a wide range of mainstream protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Thread. Expanding further, Tuya also incorporated the Wi-SUN communication protocol, known for its long-range, excellent obstacle penetration, easy connectivity, and low-power consumption.

Wi-SUN excels in balancing distance and speed, making it an ideal choice for high-data-throughput applications such as smart metering, street lighting, and smart city projects. In London, Tuya enabled the deployment of 15,000 Wi-SUN connection nodes across street lighting and parking lot scenarios, achieving real-time remote management and seamless baseline upgrades, fully validating the feasibility of the Wi-SUN solution.

AI-Driven Smart Energy Management Solutions

Energy conservation and carbon reduction are critical global challenges, and Tuya's smart energy management solutions aim to address these with AI-powered capabilities. At CES 2025, Tuya introduced new features such as AI energy insights, AI energy-saving practices, and AI bill optimization, helping users take control of their energy consumption.

Among them, AI energy insights help users understand potential energy usage patterns, clarify home energy consumption, and provide self-service energy configuration plans, allowing end-users to have comprehensive control over energy management. AI energy-saving practices, based on Tuya's advanced AI algorithms and smart technology, offer energy-saving log tracking and adaptive energy-saving strategies, ensuring users can enjoy smart and comfortable home living while achieving energy conservation and emission reduction. The AI bill guarding feature intelligently retrieves dynamic electricity price information from 700+ energy suppliers in 32 countries worldwide, helping home users achieve optimal energy storage and use, with energy-saving efficiency improvements of over 35%.

Smart Solutions for Sustainable Urban Mobility

With the increasing awareness of environmental protection and the popularity of green low-carbon lifestyles, two-wheel vehicles are gradually becoming the preferred mode of travel. At this year's CES, Tuya showcased AI-powered green and low-carbon travel solutions. This solution is suitable for two-wheel vehicles like E-bikes, offering users a more efficient, safer, and personalized short-distance travel experience.

The solution provides advanced capabilities such as device basic information display, basic function control, BMS management, riding trajectory, riding navigation, and health detection, allowing end-users to view key information such as battery life and range in real-time. Meanwhile, the Tuya-enabled App integrates large models like smart customer service, vehicle manager, and riding assistant to provide users with comprehensive services. For instance, when end-users encounter vehicle issues, they can quickly obtain targeted solutions through the smart customer service large model within the App, ensuring a smooth and worry-free riding experience.

Tuya's CES 2025 showcase demonstrated how its smart solutions and AI development platform capabilities are redefining smart living. Looking ahead, Tuya will continue to be at the forefront of technological innovation, working with developers to let "AI DIVE IN", and jointly build a global smart ecosystem.

SOURCE Tuya Smart