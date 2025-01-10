Tuya Smart Showcases Popular AI Innovations at CES 2025, Defining a New Standard for Future Smart Living

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, presented its cutting-edge innovations at CES 2025, which not only showcased numerous cutting-edge technological achievements but also provided new perspectives and inspiration for developer product innovation and technology upgrades. Tuya Smart teamed up with developers to exhibit popular AI products, covering a wide range of personalized AI hardware and AI Agents, which will lead the new trend of future smart living and enable more convenient and intelligent living experiences.

Tuya-Enabled AI Hardware Leading the New Trend in Technology

Currently, AI hardware has become a powerful driving force for life transformation, not only making users' daily actions more convenient but also helping them comprehensively improve their quality of life. At CES 2025, Tuya and its developers showcased many hardware products, such as smart rings, smart earphones, and visual ear picks, which are deeply integrated with AI technology to meet users' various needs, thereby creating a smarter and more comfortable living environment.

AI Smart Rings: The Secret to Staying Healthy

According to IDC, global shipments of AI smart rings hit 880,000 units in 2023, with projections to reach 3.1 million by 2028. In response to this expanding market, Tuya is enabling developers to create innovative AI smart rings.

When paired with a mobile app, the AI smart ring provides detailed monthly analysis reports. Enhanced by Tuya's AI capabilities, the smart ring also delivers personalized recommendations, including trends in daily activities, exercise performance, and deep sleep patterns, enabling users to optimize key aspects of their routines, such as fitness and sleep. Additionally, the smart ring serves as a thoughtful personal assistant, offering practical features like schedule reminders and weather updates. These tools help users plan their time more efficiently and enhance their overall quality of life in a comprehensive way.

AI Smart Earphones: Effortlessly Extract Meeting Minutes

AI-enabled earphones are becoming an essential tool for remote work. In 2024, earphones with AI capabilities comprised 1.4% of total sales, reflecting a staggering 763.3% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights the immense potential of the AI conference earphone market.

At CES 2025, Tuya-enabled AI smart earphones stand out for their ability to automatically and accurately record the entirety of online meetings and swiftly transcribe the recorded audio into text. Enhanced by AI technology, these earphones also feature robust intelligent analysis capabilities, helping users extract key topics, decision points, and important statements from participants. The earphones automatically generate structured meeting minutes, allowing users to quickly grasp meeting highlights.

AI Doll: Personalized Companionship Reduces Loneliness

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global AI toy market is projected to grow from $8.7 billion in 2022 to $35.11 billion by 2030. To help customers capture new opportunities in the AI toy market, Tuya has integrated with leading large language model providers, including Doubao, Tongyi Qianwen, Kimi, Yuanbao, OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and Amazon Nova. This enables AI hardware clients to seamlessly connect their devices to large models via Tuya-enabled T5 and other enabling modules, allowing toys to better understand consumer voice commands and deliver customized voice responses.

At CES 2025, Tuya's AI-powered smart doll debuted to widespread acclaim. Designed for use in homes, schools, and other settings, the doll engages in communication and interaction with children, adapting its tone, voice, and language style to assume roles such as teacher or friend, enhancing the play experience. It interprets children's emotions and intentions, effortlessly engaging in games or answering questions.

The doll also features scenario simulation capabilities, vividly describing adventures like forest explorations or space journeys to immerse children in diverse situations, sparking their imagination and creativity. In the future, the doll will incorporate touch-sensitive features. By recognizing various touch patterns, it will identify children's needs and offer personalized responses and interactions, further supporting their healthy growth.

Tuya AI Agent Reshapes the Smart Living Experience

Tuya's AI Agent is a suite of cutting-edge AI solutions designed to address the varied needs of consumers across different sectors, built on the Tuya AI Agent development platform. This innovative suite empowers global customers and drives business value. At CES 2025, a range of AI Agents, including the Fitness Cheerleader, Pet Feeding Assistant, and Smart Ambient Lighting, garnered significant attention from attendees.

Fitness Cheerleader: Gamified Exercise to Boost Workout Motivation

Tuya-enabled Fitness Cheerleader features a virtual cat character designed to motivate users in their fitness routines. When paired with a mobile app, the cat provides encouragement for workouts, emotional support, and health tips as users exercise with equipment like grip strengtheners.

Powered by AI algorithms, the cat offers professional answers to fitness, nutrition, and health questions. For a more personalized experience, future updates will integrate motion skeleton modeling and AI image generation, enabling users to customize the virtual character's appearance. Additionally, the solution incorporates a points and rewards system to boost engagement, making daily workouts enjoyable and rewarding.

At CES 2025, Tuya's showcase of popular AI hardware products and innovative solutions highlights the company's leadership in the smart living space. These advancements demonstrate Tuya's technical expertise and forward-thinking approach in AI. Looking ahead, Tuya remains committed to deepening market understanding, collaborating with more developers, and exploring new AI devices and groundbreaking solutions to meet the evolving needs of users.

SOURCE Tuya Smart