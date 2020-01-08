Tuya Smart Shows Off New Products & Partnerships at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT platform leader Tuya Smart announced today they will be demonstrating an interconnected developers' platform and over 200 Powered by Tuya products from 50 global brands on their IoT platform. They will also be discussing the future of IoT with key partners including Google, Microsoft, Swarovski, WMB, Swann, Zigbee Alliance and Sakar during CES 2020.

Tuya's "Sandwich Board" Development Platform is an open-source tool that helps developers finish IoT prototypes in under an hour. It is an easy and one-step tool for global developers in the Tuya developers' ecosystem.

New products that will be demonstrated include the CURV Smart Bathroom Mirror Heater, designed to regulate the temperature of a bathroom and cut down on mirror fogging, the Raysgem Smart Mirror that monitors other smart home appliances and user health, and a Bluetooth Fingerprint Smart Lock compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home. Tuya will also be showcasing a collection of smart surveillance cameras, an AI Pad with facial recognition for regulating employee access, air quality trackers that can be controlled remotely through an app, and a Jellyfish Light that can be controlled by app, voice and remote.

To better showcase the categories of products powered by their platform, the Tuya booth is designated into several zones, including:

Sandwich Development Toolkit

Protocols including 2.4G&5G Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, 2.4G Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, Zigbee, NB-IoT, GPRS

Cloud Security & Security products & Commercial lighting Demo zone

App panel development desk

IoT Developers' trial zone

Smart Home

- Sensors and smart door locks

- Home appliances

- Lighting and electrical

"The IoT industry is fast-paced and growing as consumers and businesses recognize the benefits of smart products," said Alex Yang, COO and Co-Founder of Tuya Smart. "With our IoT platform and global partners, Tuya is poised to be a leader for an interconnected IoT developer ecosystem. And we believe from 2020, the IoT industry will enter the 'Interconnectivity Era' where all things can be connected together, and smart home would be a major part of it."

During "Tuya Day" on January 8 at its booth, Tuya will discuss new partnerships with major companies like Swarovski, Haier, and DSI; as well as display strategic partners zone including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

All of the products and solutions are on display at Tuya's booth (Booth 43113, Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D); and the CURV and Raysgem Mirrors, smart locks, AI Pad and Jellyfish Light will be on display at the Pepcom Digital Experience event on January 6.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. Tuya serves more than 180,000 clients in over 190 countries powering over 90 thousand products such as lighting, appliances, and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India. The Tuya Cloud processes over 40 million daily AI voice interactions from its five global data centers.

