Tuya to Release Smart Door Lock Solution with Matter and Home Key in Apple Wallet Support

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), the global cloud platform service provider today introduced a new smart door lock solution that supports both the Matter protocol and home key in Apple Wallet. This allows users to seamlessly and securely add a home key to Apple Wallet to access and unlock their homes with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Users can add their home key to Apple Wallet after an initial set up. The setup process is straightforward:

- First, after installing the smart door lock, the user should put the device into pairing mode.

- Next, open the Home app and scan the Matter QR code on the door lock to add it to the app.

- Once added, a "virtual home key" will instantly appear in the user's Apple Wallet.

- Finally, users can set a PIN code within the Home App, enabling them to unlock the door using the PIN code.

- They can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a smart lock for convenient access.

With Express Mode, users don't need to wake or unlock their device to use their home key—they can simply hold their device near a reader.

By leveraging Tuya's Solution for Matter, this smart door lock seamlessly integrates with Apple Home. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can easily manage the door lock using the Apple Home App.

Home key in Apple Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security features already built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft, and Apple cannot see when and where a user uses a home key in Wallet.

At CES 2025, this smart door lock solution captivated attendees, sparking widespread curiosity and drawing crowds who were eager to explore its innovative design and seamless integration of Tuya's solutions. In addition to NFC access, the product supports multiple unlocking methods, including palm vein recognition, password entry, and app based unlocking, ensuring a smooth and versatile door-opening experience for users across various scenarios.

As an early adopter and advocate of the Matter protocol, Tuya remains steadfast in its mission to advance the global implementation of Matter-enabled smart devices. Supporting home key in Apple Wallet represents a significant milestone in Tuya's broader strategy to align Matter product solutions with other leading ecosystems. To date, Tuya has earned over 200 Matter certifications, spanning five major categories: electrical devices, lighting, gateways, sensors, and home appliances. These certifications cover an array of smart home products, including light bulbs, LED strips, switches, gateways, sockets, sensors, curtains, and thermostats, showcasing Tuya's comprehensive capabilities in the smart home domain.

