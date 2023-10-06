TV Animation "Captain Tsubasa" Junior Youth Arc Broadcast Celebration Campaign Kicks Off - "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"
TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that in celebration of the broadcast of the TV animation "Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc", its competitive football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Anime TV Broadcast Celebration Campaign from Friday, October 6. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Anime TV Broadcast Celebration: Tsubasa Ozora Gift Login Bonus
Event Period: Sunday, October 1 16:00 until Sunday, December 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
To celebrate the broadcasting of the TV animation series, users will be gifted one Tsubasa Ozora All Japan (JY) by logging in to the game during the event period.
Anime TV Broadcast Celebration: Login Bonus
Event Period: Friday, October 6 16:00 until Sunday, October 22 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Users can receive the following items by logging in to the game during the event period.
- Dreamballs
- Black Ball (SSR)s
- SR+ Transfer Ticket
And more
*Items will change depending on the number of days logged in.
Anime TV Broadcast Support: Login Bonus
Event Period: First login bonus on Sunday, October 8 from 0:00 until 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Will be held every Sunday the series is broadcasted with weekly updates following the above date.
To celebrate the broadcasting of the TV animation series, users can receive the following items by logging in to the game during the event period.
- Dreamball
- Black Ball (SSR)s
Anime TV Broadcast Celebration: Event Missions
Event Period: Friday, October 6 16:00 until Friday, October 20 13:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Clear the missions during the event period to receive the following items.
- Dreamballs
- Legendary Drills
- Black Ball (SSR)s
And more
Anime TV Broadcast Celebration: Daily Scenarios
Event Period: Friday, October 6 16:00 until Friday, October 20 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
During the event period, users can play these scenarios 3 times a day to receive the following items:
Clear Rewards:
- Special Medals
Exchangeable Items:
- Dreamballs
- SSR Players
- SSR Transfer Ticket
- Tamotsu Ide
- Special Skill Unlock Medals
And more
About the TV Animation Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc
Broadcast Dates:
Every Sunday at 17:30 (JST/UTC+9) starting from October 1, 2023 (TV Tokyo Network)
Official Website (JP):
https://ball-ha-tomodachi.com/jryouth/
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
