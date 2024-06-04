TV Legend Chuck Woolery LEARNS HOW COINS ARE CREATED IN A NEW SHOW HONORING THE DEFINING MOMENTS OF WORLD WAR II

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private precious metals distributors, launches a new TV show revealing how coins are designed and minted for a brand-new series honoring the defining moments of World War II.

In the show, Chuck Woolery travels to Europe with two former Directors of the United States Mint, Philip N. Diehl and Edmund C. Moy, to learn how coins are designed and struck along with learning about the compelling stories these designs represent.

Chuck Woolery Mint Directors at CIT Valor and Victory Series

The World War II: Valor & Victory Series of coins honors our nation's heroes and the Allies' ultimate victory in WWII. U.S. Mint Directors Philip Diehl and Ed Moy worked together on this exclusive coin series from U.S. Money Reserve; the series features designs commemorating four of the most significant battles and events of the war: the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Battle of Midway, the Battle of Normandy, and the Battle of Iwo Jima.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales of World War II: Valor & Victory Series "Attack on Pearl Harbor" coins will be donated to the United States Navy Memorial, of which U.S. Money Reserve is a sponsor.

The series will broadcast on a range of national television networks and can be viewed online at www.usmr.com/wwII

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at usmr.com, watch videos on YouTube, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

Contact: Christol Farris

[email protected]

512-568-9991

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve