Twelve Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Caitlin Barrett, Brian Bixby, Lisa Cukier, Francine Gardikas, Courtney Greenberg, Beth Myers, Robin Lynch Nardone, Neerja Sharma, Debra Silberstein, Emily Weber, Christopher Wurster, and Ellen Zucker have been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for their excellence in legal work. All of the attorneys were selected by their peers as being among the best attorneys in the region in the following categories.

Corporate Law: Caitlin Barrett is a partner in the Business Law Group, where she counsels clients in a wide range of transactional matters including debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and corporate governance matters.

Divorce and Family Law: Lisa Cukier, chair of the Fiduciary Litigation Group and co-chair of the firm's Private Client Group, splits her practice between complex strategic family law matters involving high net worth families and individuals, including trust and estate litigation. She has a niche practice in concierge trusteeship, guardianship and conservatorship for individuals who have significant assets and reputations to protect, and who are experiencing diminished capacity. Francine Gardikas, chair of the firm's Divorce & Family Law Group and co-chair of the Private Client Group, focuses her practice on high net worth and highly contested divorce and family law matters. Robin Lynch Nardone, a partner in the firm's, Divorce & Family Law Group concentrates her practice on complex and often challenging family law matters, helping clients inside and outside the courtroom on through negotiations, settlement or contested litigation. Courtney Greenberg is an attorney in the firm's Divorce & Family Law Group Fiduciary Litigation Group, where she focuses her practice in all areas of family law and litigation. Emily Weber is an attorney in the Divorce & Family Law Group, where she handles divorces as well as post-divorce and paternity actions, contested custody and removal matters, and modification and contempt proceedings.

Labor and Employment: Beth Myers is a partner in the Business Litigation & Employment Group where she litigates a wide range of employment matters including cases involving discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour laws. She has secured impressive jury verdicts and won appeals involving cutting edge legal issues. Ellen Zucker is a partner in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, where she focuses her practice on employment and business litigation, as well as matters involving governmental investigations and whistleblowing. She has won landmark victories at trial and on appeal where she has championed the rights of individuals in the workplace in cases involving claims of discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Neerja Sharma is an attorney in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group and Employment Group, where she represents individuals in cases involving discrimination, harassment, disability accommodations, retaliation, FMLA, defamation, and breach of contract. Christopher Wurster is an attorney in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group and Employment Group, where he represents individuals in cases involving discrimination, harassment, disability accommodations, retaliation, wage and hour issues, and breach of contract.

Trusts and Estates: Brian Bixby is a partner in the firm's Private Client Group, where he focuses his practice concentrates on all aspects of estate planning and fiduciary administration – including mediation, conciliation, probate court litigation, appeals, family law, guardianships and conservatorships, and representation of individuals and fiduciaries. Debra Silberstein, chair of the firm's Trusts & Estates Group and co-chair of the Private Client Group, focuses her practice on trusts and estates planning and administration, family philanthropic planning, tax-related matters, and elder law. She is considered one of the leading experts in estate planning and elder law.

