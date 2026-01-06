TwelveStone Health Partners and Tennr Announce Partnership to Improve Patient Access and Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners , a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, today announced a partnership with Tennr, the healthcare technology company that automates patient processing for referral-based care.

Tennr logo (PRNewsfoto/Tennr)

Managing a chronic condition is a team effort for patients, families, and providers. Administrative hurdles shouldn't stand in the way of care. Too often, starting a new medication means delays, uncertainty, and time lost to paperwork. Patients worry about access and cost, while providers are burdened by payer requirements and prior authorizations instead of focusing on patient care.

For nearly nine years, TwelveStone has worked to improve access and outcomes for patients across the Southeastern United States. Now, in partnership with Tennr, TwelveStone is streamlining referral processing to ensure every referral is addressed, patients are scheduled faster, and no one falls through the cracks.

"At TwelveStone we are dedicated to delivering quality care around the needs of our patients, including leveraging advanced technology to expand access," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. "We are constantly looking for ways to strengthen communication with both patients and referring providers. Tennr was a natural fit—helping us eliminate delays in the referral process to ensure patients are seen faster, on their terms."

"From our first meeting with TwelveStone, it was clear this team has a day-zero mindset, even though they've been in business for nearly a decade," said Trey Holterman, co-founder and CEO of Tennr. "They choose to better the patient in everything they do and we're excited that they see Tennr as a tool to further impact the patient experience. It's clear the details matter for TwelveStone, and it's been a privilege to work with a team that is as maniacal about the details as we are."

Through this partnership, Tennr will support automating various parts of the TwelveStone operations including fax management, referral intake and data entry, eligibility and benefits investigations, and the qualification of patients against complex payer criteria.

"Partnering with Tennr is a big step forward for TwelveStone Health Partners. Their AI helps us turn the complexity of medical policy review into clear, consistent rules — so we can follow payor guidelines upfront, submit cleaner referrals, and improve our chances of getting claims paid the first time without the churn of denials and resubmissions," said Cannon Loughry, chief operating officer at TwelveStone Health Partners. "And because Tennr can work 24/7 and scale as we grow, our team can stay focused where they add the most value: the complex, high-touch referrals that don't fit the standard workflow."

About Tennr: Tennr is a healthcare technology company dedicated to eliminating patient delays throughout the U.S. healthcare system. Founded by Stanford classmates, Tennr has raised over $160M from investors including IVP, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company's referral automation platform accelerates patient throughput, helping healthcare providers capture more referrals and reduce denials without growing their teams.

About TwelveStone Health Partners:

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016, TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today, TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral, and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com.

