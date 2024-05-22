Renewable energy agency accolades also include Silver 'PR Agency of the Year' from TITAN Business Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentytwo & brand , a full-service marketing agency specializing in the renewable energy sector, is a proud recipient of two TITAN Business Awards in the PR & Communications categories: Gold-level ranking for its work in the energy sector, and Silver-level recognition as "PR Agency of the Year." With over 1500 nominated entries from participants across 57 countries, this prestigious recognition of excellence underscores twentytwo & brand's unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and outstanding results for its cleantech clients.

Twentytwo & Brand Wins Gold Award for PR & Communications in Energy

"We are deeply honored to receive the Gold award for PR & Communications in energy and the Silver ranking for "PR Agency of the Year" from the TITAN Business Awards," said Nathan Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of twentytwo & brand. "This prestigious platform celebrates 'Rising Titans' for pioneering businesses that are reshaping industries; these awards are a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional results for our clients in renewable energy."

Twentytwo & brand distinguishes itself through a strategic approach to public relations, utilizing captivating narratives to differentiate and amplify Climate Tech clients across various media platforms. Focused on building authenticity and meaningful connections, the agency has established itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to enhance their communications strategies, visibility, and reputation.

Now in its fourth year, the TITAN Business Awards celebrate outstanding achievements. The program was established to celebrate the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and organizations on a global scale, shining a spotlight on those often overlooked by industry giants and on the giants themselves. It ensures a fair and level playing field where only the most deserving are crowned TITANS.

"We are proud to be crowned TITANs," added Rosenstein. "And wholeheartedly thank our clients for their outstanding collaboration, unwavering trust, and invaluable partnership as we empower their vital contributions in shaping a brighter, climate-positive, and sustainable tomorrow!"

About twentytwo & brand

Twentytwo & brand is a leading cleantech marketing agency dedicated to helping brands navigate the complexities of today's media landscape. As a full-service marketing agency, we boast over 50 years of collective expertise in empowering start-ups and industry giants across a highly diverse and continuously growing renewable energy landscape. From PR and communications to brand strategy, creative, and website design, we create tailored, custom programs to meet the unique needs, objectives, and goals of each client. Serving as the agency of record for more than 80 companies throughout the renewable energy value chain, we're committed to empowering the brands that are re-powering our world. Learn more at twentytwoandbrand.com .

Media Contact:

Fabienne Rodet, VP, Brand Strategy & Communications

[email protected]

650.804.2504

SOURCE twentytwo & brand