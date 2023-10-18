TWG Launches New Electric Winch

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TWG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the dp EL22 Electric Winch with a 22,000 lb rated line-pull. The EL22 delivers an industrial-grade, high-performance DC electric winch, differentiating itself from standard consumer-grade electric winches.

"As the industry embraces the shift toward electric options, TWG is leading the way in electric winch innovation," said Arjun Mirdha, President of TWG. "Now, our customers can go electric without giving up the power from dp Winch. The EL22 delivers."

The EL22 features a military-proven, high-efficiency, 4-stage planetary geartrain for rugged durability and optimal performance. The DC motor's impressive torque delivers up to 3x longer duty cycle than the competition. The EL22's entire electrical package is weather-resistant to deliver long-lasting reliability in the harshest conditions.

Consistent with dp Winch's field-proven reputation, other standout features include an automatic brake for steady load-holding and a single-handed kickout that frees the spool with positive handle engagement for easier operation.

Mirdha continued, "We've taken electric to a new level, building on the best-in-class reliability, durability, and total cost of ownership of our proven light-duty winches."

The new industrial and military variant EL22 Electric Winch is manufactured and tested to SAE J706 standards and rated for EN 14492. The industrial winch will be available in 24V or 12V versions through dp Winch distributors. A military variant is available from TWG.

For additional information, please visit dovertwg.com.

About TWG:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. We offer a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch, Gear Products, Greer Company, LANTEC, Pullmaster, Tulsa Winch and RUFNEK-with over one million units installed. To learn more about TWG, visit dovertwg.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

