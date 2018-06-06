Twice The Fun, Twice The Party: Celebrity Cruises Hosts Second Annual Pride Party At Sea

MIAMI, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From Alaska to Italy and the oceans between, Celebrity Cruises is excited to celebrate Pride Month by hosting its second annual Pride Party at Sea, with Olympic Bronze Medalist Adam Rippon and Two Time Men's figure skating Olympian Johnny Weir serving as ambassadors for this year's festivities.

To kick-off the party, Celebrity also hosted a pride parade at sea on board each ship. Festivities began on board Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Reflection yesterday, June 5, in Sicily, Italy, and Cartagena, Spain, respectively.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Adam Rippon served as an ambassador for Celebrity Cruises’ second annual Pride Party at Sea, joining in on the festivities while sailing on board Celebrity Summit.

"Celebrity Cruises has been and always will be dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity and equality, and part of the dedication includes knowing when to take time to celebrate the hard work and successes of the LGBTQ+ community," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. "Pride Month is the perfect time to celebrate and, with all of the fun we had last year, it made perfect sense that we'd continue the tradition, only this time it will be twice the fun and twice the party."

Rippon, who is currently sailing on board Celebrity Summit for the celebration, which took place at sea, said: "I'm honored to be an ambassador for Celebrity Cruises' second annual Pride Party at Sea! It's great to collaborate with a brand like Celebrity that is so dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community."

The party took place in tandem across the award-winning Celebrity fleet, with each ship "handing off the party baton" to the next to keep the festivities running across hemispheres and time zones. In the end, the party traveled more than 10,000 miles to nine ships around the world.

Thousands of guests attended the inaugural event last year – which the brand planned as a show of solidarity with and an effort to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community – with Tie The Knot co-founder Justin Mikita serving as ambassador.

To learn more about Celebrity's commitment to diversity and inclusion and support of the LGBTQ+ community, visit www.celebritycruises.com/specialty-cruises/lgbt-gay-cruise-vacations.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twice-the-fun-twice-the-party-celebrity-cruises-hosts-second-annual-pride-party-at-sea-300661171.html

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

Related Links

http://www.celebritycruises.com

