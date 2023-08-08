Twig Science Module Earns Prestigious WestEd NGSS Design Badge

News provided by

Imagine Learning LLC

08 Aug, 2023, 06:04 ET

Twig Science Middle School's Volcano Hunters module was awarded the WestEd NGSS Design Badge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving over 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, has been awarded its first prestigious NGSS Design Badge from WestEd for the Volcano Hunters module of its Twig Science Middle School program.

Continue Reading

WestEd, a nonpartisan research, development, and service agency, works with education and other communities to promote excellence, achieve equity, and improve learning for children, youth, and adults. The NGSS Design Badge is awarded to top-rated science lessons and units designed for the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Only 4% of units reviewed by WestEd have been awarded the esteemed NGSS Design Badge. The NGSS Design Badge provides an easy way for educators to be assured that units, like the Twig Science Middle School Volcano Hunters unit, are designed for the NGSS and that publishers and developers are creating materials that are high quality and designed for NGSS.

Volcano Hunters is part of Twig Science Middle School, a phenomena-based program designed for the NGSS. In the module, students use visual media, datasets, maps, and hands-on exploration to figure out why some mountainous areas have volcanoes and others do not. They apply the three dimensions of the NGSS as they analyze real-life data from active volcanoes, assess threat levels, and devise a plan to protect people from the dangers of eruptions. A preview of the Volcano Hunters module can be found here.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by WestEd for our work on the Volcano Hunters module," shared Natasha Stillwell, President of Imagine Learning Studios UK and a Twig Science program author. "The teams that work on our Twig Science program are incredibly talented and innovative, and focused on creating only the highest quality of science education curricula for our students and educators."

Educational materials with the highest rating on the EQuIP Rubric for Science earn the NGSS Design Badge. Having a science unit achieve this distinction for design "reflects the degree to which the innovations represented by the standards are a foundational aspect of both the organization and content of the instructional materials." Educators can use this distinction to help in their science curricula selection along with considering other third-party organizations that review materials for alignment and usability of the standards.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, online courses, and virtual instruction. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the
intersection of people, curricula, and technology. Imagine Learning serves over 15 million students—partnering with over half of districts nationwide. 

Twig Science provides comprehensive coverage of science standards through engaging hands-on and digital investigations where Pre-K–8 students take on the roles of real-world scientists and engineers. Twig Science challenges all students to become creative problem solvers, making sense of real-world phenomena. Learn more about Imagine Learning at imaginelearning.com and learn more about Twig Science here

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC

Also from this source

New Study Reveals Significant Gains in Student Math Performance with Imagine Math

Imagine Learning Recognizes Top Schools with 2023 Imagine Nation School of Excellence & District of Distinction Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.