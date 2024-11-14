Twin Cities PBS Premieres "Broadcast Wars," a Riveting Documentary on Local Broadcast News Rivalries Between the 1960s and 1980s

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS (TPT) is thrilled to announce the premiere of "Broadcast Wars," a captivating documentary that explores the heyday of local broadcast news, when the ratings battles were fierce, the rivalries between stations were legendary and a news revolution forever changed television. "Broadcast Wars" will debut on November 26 at 7 p.m. as a two-hour film on TPT 2 and as a 3-part streaming limited series available on the PBS App.

Part of TPT's "Minnesota Experience" history programming, "Broadcast Wars" delves into the golden era of Minnesota broadcast news, when high-priced anchors, groundbreaking technology and larger-than-life personalities ruled the airwaves. With millions of dollars in ad revenue at stake, stations like KSTP, WCCO, KMSP and KARE competed for supremacy in their quest to break the news and capture viewers along the way. Anchors became local celebrities, and behind the scenes, newsrooms were transformed by innovation, diversity and competition.

The documentary features archival footage from this vibrant time, interviews with veteran broadcasters and insights into how this media era shaped the local news industry in profound ways. From the rise of women broadcasters and reporters of color to the intense competition that redefined television journalism, "Broadcast Wars" offers a revealing look into the forces that forever changed the landscape of broadcast news.

"The Twin Cities were at the center of a media revolution, and the battles for ratings weren't just about who had the best newscast – they were about how we told the stories of our community," says the film's Co-Executive Producer Cathy Wurzer. "The innovations of that time set the stage for the way we consume news today, and I'm excited for audiences to see the impact these legendary figures had on both television and our civic life."

With candid interviews from key players of the time, including notable anchors and reporters such as Marcia Fluer, Don Shelby, Lou Harvin, and Ron and Paul Magers, among others, Wurzer's conversations with her peers and predecessors reveal the highs and lows, including the mental-health toll caused by the stress-filled ratings battles.

In addition, the film highlights the critical shift toward inclusivity in the industry, featuring voices that had been historically underrepresented in newsrooms. As Wurzer notes, "It's impossible to understand the Twin Cities broadcast story without acknowledging the barriers broken by women and reporters of color. Their stories are at the heart of this documentary."

Join TPT for the premiere of "Broadcast Wars" on November 26 at 7 p.m. on TPT 2 and stream the 3-part limited series on the PBS App. For more information, visit the "Broadcast Wars" show page.

