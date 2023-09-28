Twin Valley Awards 100+ Teacher Scholarships to Attend Kansas Tech Summit

Fiber construction partner MP Nexlevel joins Twin Valley as a summit sponsor to support FlagshipKansas.Tech's mission, furthering digital skills, tech education and workforce development in Kansas.

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of tech education in Kansas, Twin Valley has awarded a scholarship to more than 100 Kansas educators to attend the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Ad Astra Technology Summit, presented by state tech industry organization FlagshipKansas.Tech. As Kansas' largest independent broadband and communications company, Twin Valley serves primarily rural communities. This exclusive program focused on rural teachers, and scholarships were awarded to educators across more than 50 districts.

Ad Astra Technology Summit features a captivating fireside chat with Steve Wozniak, legendary co-founder of Apple Inc., moderated by Luis Rodriguez, FlagshipKansas.Tech Immediate Past Chair. At Wichita State University's Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 2, 2023, the summit will bring together industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, government officials, and educators to address current industry issues and showcase Kansas tech leaders through breakout sessions and an awards ceremony.

"These scholarships are our way of recognizing the dedication and passion of Kansas teachers. We believe in investing in the future of education and empowering those who shape young minds," Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley.

Twin Valley is bringing fiber internet to thousands of homes and businesses in 2023, including in Ottawa, Kan. Its primary construction partner, MP Nexlevel, has joined as an Ad Astra Technology Summit sponsor and will provide scholarships for 15 students from the Ottawa school district to attend the summit.

"We're proud to partner with Twin Valley to bring reliable high-speed connectivity to rural Kansans and support FlagshipKansas.Tech's mission to further digital skills, tech education and workforce development in the state's growing tech industry," said Tim Buchholz, MP Nexlevel Regional Vice President.

As part of the Twin Valley pledge to support community outreach initiatives, sponsoring the event and scholarship – which covers the cost of a ticket to the full conference, awards ceremony, and fireside chat – gives teachers across the state access to resources that will bring computational thinking to their classrooms and help develop the next-generation of tech workforce, entrepreneurs and leaders. Teachers will also be eligible for one full graduate credit hour issued through WSU.

"We appreciate our partnership with MP Nexlevel, whose commitment and shared values are instrumental in fulfilling our Pledge's core focus areas," said Todd Dannenberg, Twin Valley Director of Broadband Operations. "We are not only building a reliable broadband network and delivering unparalleled customer service, but we are also providing the best value for internet. Beyond connectivity, our collaboration as sponsors of the Ad Astra Technology Summit reflects our mutual goal to support community outreach initiatives."

About the Ad Astra Technology Summit

FlagshipKansas.Tech 's cutting-edge summit will be held on Monday, October 2, in Wichita with event partner Barton School of Business at Wichita State University's iconic Woolsey Hall and Charles Koch Arena. It will feature a fireside chat with the legendary Steve Wozniak , Co-Founder of Apple Inc. and lifelong advocate of tech education. Bringing together educators, industry startups, professionals and leaders, government officials, and tech enthusiasts, attendees will explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions.

The summit embraces the future of education while fueling the growth of Kansas' thriving tech sector. Educators will dive into immersive sessions focused on new pedagogy for computational thinking in K-2, Primary, and Secondary classrooms. They'll gain invaluable insights into how tech concepts can empower students and equip them with the skills they need to thrive in the digital era.

This summit is a gateway for educators to build a network of influential professionals, visionary entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking government officials.

"Educators will connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and unlock doors to exciting opportunities, which is particularly valuable for rural teachers where these resources may be less accessible," said Megan Harper, FlagshipKansas.Tech Vice-Chair and Twin Valley Director of Marketing & Sales. "They'll gain fresh perspectives on the jobs of the future and make valuable connections that will shape their teaching journey."

This game-changing summit is dedicated to advancing Kansas' tech sector growth and empowering educators. To learn more about the Ad Astra Technology Summit, visit adastrasummit.tech .

Twin Valley Teacher Scholarship Recipients

2023 Ad Astra Technology Summit

Sorted by community

Lea Hamlin, Northern Heights High School, Allen, KS

Stephanie Affield, Atchison Middle School, Atchison, KS

Amanda Voth, Baldwin Junior High School, Baldwin City, KS

Hailey Hall, Circle Benton Elementary, Benton, KS

Kevin Dutton, Central USD 462, Burden, KS

Matt Goetz, Burrton High School, Burrton, KS

Shawna Jones, Canton-Galva Junior Senior, High School Canton, KS

Jessica Stallbaumer, Centralia High School, Centralia, KS

Jodi De Armond, Chapman High School, Chapman, KS

Jenni Davidson, Clay Center Community High School, Clay Center, KS

Ian Lane, Clay Center Community Middle School, Clay Center, KS

Stefanie Lane, Garfield Elementary School, Clay Center, KS

Craig Rickley, Clay Center Middle School, Clay Center, KS

Matt Weller, Lincoln Elementary School, Clay Center, KS

Melissae Stiles, Concordia Schools USD333, Concordia, KS

Lisa Ryan, Derby Hills Elementary, Derby, KS

Kendal Warkentine, Derby High Schools, Derby, KS

Jeff Yearout, Derby High School, Derby, KS

Christopher Spindler, Dodge City High School, Dodge City, KS

Lita Allen, Lakeside High School, Downs, KS

Glenda Connelly, Pleasant Ridge High School, Easton, KS

Sara Tucker, West Elk USD 282, Fall River, KS

Jaylene Freeman, Gardner Edgerton High School, Gardner, KS

Travis Rink, Eisenhower High School, Goddard, KS

Brandy Proffitt, Great Bend Middle School, Great Bend, KS

Ashley Long, Southeast of Saline Elementary, Gypsum, KS

Lora McDonald, Hamilton Elementary & High School, Hamilton, KS

Brad Moritz, Hays Middle School, Hays, KS

Shenae Stein, USD 261 Haysville Schools, Haysville, KS

Krista Watson, USD 261, Haysville, KS

Angie Stika, Herington Middle School, Herington, KS

Amanda Hawkins, Herington Middle School, Herington, KS

Katie Gaston, Hesston High School, Hesston, KS

Courtney Hiebert, Hesston High School, Hesston, KS

Megan Nieman, Hesston High School, Hesston, KS

Staci Richardson, Hesston High School, Hesston, KS

Christie Woods, Horton High School, Horton, KS

Roberto Barrera, West Elk Junior Senior High School, Howard, KS

Heather Kelly, West Elk Schools, Howard, KS

Kandace Metcalf, West Elk USD 282, Howard, KS

Deborah Walker, West Elk USD 282, Howard, KS

Diana Bailey, Deerfield Elementary, Lawrence, KS

Robert Crawford, Eisenhower Middle School, Liberal, KS

Jason Russell, Elk Valley High School, Longton, KS

Jennifer Christiansen, Lyons Middle School, Lyons, KS

Travis Gautier, Lyons High School, Lyons, KS

Jessica Buchanan, Maize Middle School, Maize, KS

James Buchanan, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Shannon Griesel, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Caroline Gupilan, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Callie Harris, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Korissa Jacobs, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Ange Jones, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Melissa Love, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Chris Lutes, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Diana Meister, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Chris Morrison, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Andrea Palmer, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Kristina Sander, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Joyce Schreiner, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Megan Smith, Maize Public Schools, Maize, KS

Brent Kerr, Ness City High School, Ness City, KS

Benjamin Cardon, Kansas State School for the Deaf and Blind, Olathe, KS

Martha Muller, Kansas State School for the Deaf and Blind, Olathe, KS

Dustin Stucky, Osage City High School, Osage City, KS

Jim Deane, Ottawa USD 290, Ottawa, KS

Kelli Fischer, Ottawa USD 290, Ottawa, KS

Adam Futrell, Ottawa USD 290, Ottawa, KS

Lori Hower, Ottawa USD 290, Ottawa, KS

Amanda Stinebaugh, Ottawa USD 290, Ottawa, KS

Kelly Whittaker, Ottawa USD 290 Ottawa, KS

Samantha Jahn, Overland Trail Middle School, Overland Park, KS

Jim Prothe, USD 368 Paola, Paola, KS

Kristen Hodgkinson, Liberty Middle School, Pratt, KS

Angela McGraw, Liberty Middle School, Pratt, KS

Heath Sharp, Pratt Senior High USD 382, Pratt, KS

Molly Swank, Pratt USD 382, Pratt, KS

Heather Teasley, Pratt USD 382, Pratt, KS

Brittany Pfaff, McCormick Elementary School, Randolph & Olsburg, KS

Farren Constable, Blue Valley USD 384, Randolph, KS

Michal Austin, Flinthills USD 492, Rosalia, KS

Elizabeth Burke, Salina South High School, Salina, KS

Jamie Hoff, Cottonwood Elementary, Salina, KS

Elizabeth Kinion, Lakewood Middle School, Salina, KS

Jessica Polzella, St. Mary Grade School, Salina, KS

Renee Toms, Lakewood Middle School, Salina, KS

Nate Thompson, Sedan High School, Sedan, KS

Erick Underwood, Solomon School District, Solomon, Ks

Ixchel Mixon, St. John Hudson USD350, St. John, KS

Jeffrey Heminway, Stafford High School, Stafford, KS

Jason Meyer, Jardine Elementary, Topeka, KS

Haley Schmitz, Washburn Rural High School, Topeka, KS

Kimberlee Stauffer, Northern Hills Elementary, Topeka, KS

Becka Leiblie, Udall High School, Udall, KS

Amy Schoenrock, Victoria Jr/Sr High, Victoria, KS

Ken Schoenrock, Victoria Jr/Sr High, Victoria, KS

Rane Case, Wellington High School, Wellington, KS

Kathy Gann, Wellington High School, Wellington, KS

Kris Hagans, Lincoln Elementary USD 353, Wellington, KS

Diana Newey, White City Elementary, White City, KS

Eddie Rivera, Central Christian Academy, Wichita, KS

Darren Couch, The Independent School, Wichita, KS

Makinzie Hogan, Wineteer Elementary USD 260, Wichita, KS

Nizhoni Alvarado, Jefferson Elementary School USD 259, Wichita, KS

LaKeshia Brooks, Education Imagine Academy USD 259, Wichita, KS

Logan Browning, Marshall Middle School USD 259, Wichita, KS

Lecia Cook, Enterprise Elementary USD 259, Wichita, KS

Marcillene Dover, Wichita High School North USD 259, Wichita, KS

Ginny Ellis, USD 259, Wichita, KS

Kimberlee Hughes, Mayberry Middle School USD 259, Wichita, KS

Stacie Jordan, Marshall Middle School USD 259, Wichita, KS

Jason Kirchmer, Wichita Heights High School USD 259, Wichita, KS

Jesse Millspaugh, Dodge Literacy Magnet USD 259, Wichita, KS

Robert Tinker, Franklin Elementary School USD 259, Wichita, KS

Amanda Young, Education Imagine Academy USD 259, Wichita, KS

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About MP Nexlevel

MP was founded in 1973 and started by offering excavation services locally in Minnesota. For 5 decades, MP Nexlevel has offered expertise in planning, installation and maintenance of overhead and underground infrastructure work. Our comprehensive services of directional drilling, plowing, trenching, aerial, splicing/testing and more cover the entire spectrum of overhead and underground infrastructure installation and maintenance. Our experienced team has strong leadership to support the men and women in the field who have the qualifications, certifications and technical training to meet and exceed our customer needs.

MP is now Powered by APi Group and provides COMPLETE SOLUTIONS for maintenance, rebuilds and new builds in the Communication, Power and Gas markets. We work throughout the United States with permanent offices in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas, California, and Arizona.

MP Nexlevel takes pride in delivering quality work, safely, on time, and within budget. We strive to exceed our customer's expectations with every project.

No matter the continued growth of the company, MP values each and every one of our employees, customers and partners, giving the company more of a "family feel," making us strong, resilient, and successful.

"Providing the right solutions from conception to completion so you can focus on your core business. We make your life easier."

Purpose: Connecting People

About FlagshipKansas.Tech

FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

SOURCE Twin Valley