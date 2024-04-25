Twin Valley Expands to Abilene with 8 Gigabit Fiber Network

Twin Valley is Kansas' largest family-owned broadband and communications company with more than 80 years of experience serving rural communities.

ABILENE, Kan., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley, Kansas' largest privately-owned broadband and communications company, announces that it is constructing a cutting-edge fiber network in Abilene, Kan. As an industry leader, Twin Valley is transforming the digital landscape with one of the most robust networks in the state. The company's multimillion-dollar investment will rank Abilene among the top Kansas communities for broadband connectivity with access to 8 Gigabit symmetrical fiber internet service for business and residential customers.

Twin Valley is Kansas' largest privately-owned broadband and communications company. A fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. As a leader in the industry, Twin Valley is deploying one of the fastest, most robust networks in the state and is among the first to offer 8 Gig residential service.

A fourth-generation family business, Twin Valley has been advocating for cutting-edge communications and connectivity for rural Kansans for more than 80 years. With success rooted in local, hometown service and community investment, Twin Valley stands apart from providers backed by out-of-state investors. Twin Valley prioritizes sustainable growth and long-term partnerships, exemplified by high customer satisfaction scores and annual donations exceeding $100,000 to the communities it serves. Between its longevity and experience with more than 20 fiber broadband expansion projects, Twin Valley has established a proven track record for being a trusted partner, reliable service provider and active community member.

"My family founded Twin Valley in the '40s in a rural Kansas town, and we've continued their legacy by offering industry-leading technology, unmatched reliability, and genuine hometown values in every customer interaction," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley. "One of the most significant ways we live our values is in our commitment to building a long-lasting network supported by our local team of experts. We aim to be deeply involved in the community and be a strong partner in supporting Abilene for generations to come."

Twin Valley's fiber service in Abilene will feature:

Unmatched speeds with up to 8 Gbps symmetrical download and upload

Dependable connectivity, no data caps, and low latency – especially important for businesses, gamers and remote workers

No residential contracts

Free professional installation

Managed WiFi router included for Gig+ plans

"We're excited to partner with a provider that cares about our community's needs and is known for being a committed partner with decades of service to rural Kansans," said Ron Marsh, Abilene City Manager. "This investment in Abilene underscores Twin Valley's dedication to enhancing the digital experience for all Kansans. It will be a leap forward in enabling and empowering our community to stay connected, productive, and competitive in today's digital age."

Residents and businesses can sign up now at twinvalley.com/abilenefiber. Twin Valley can also be reached at 800.515.3311.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

SOURCE Twin Valley