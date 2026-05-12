Twin Valley to Sponsor 100 Kansas Teachers to Attend Tech Summit

Twin Valley Champions Kansas Teachers to Explore AI, Gaming, and the Future of Learning at the Ad Astra Technology Summit

WICHITA, Kan., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of digital equity in Kansas, Twin Valley is offering 100 scholarships to educators to attend the highly anticipated 4th Annual Ad Astra Technology Summit, presented by state tech industry organization FlagshipKansas.Tech. As the state's largest independent broadband and communications company, Twin Valley serves primarily rural communities. This exclusive program will be open to any Kansas K-12 educator, with a focus on rural teachers in Twin Valley's service area and throughout the state.

In support of digital equity in Kansas, Twin Valley is offering 100 scholarships to educators to attend the highly anticipated 4th Annual Ad Astra Technology Summit, presented by state tech industry organization FlagshipKansas.Tech on June 4, 2026.

"The scholarships are our way of honoring the commitment and enthusiasm of Kansas teachers. We are dedicated to investing in the future of education by supporting those who inspire and nurture young minds," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley.

FlagshipKansas.Tech's cutting-edge summit will be held on Thursday, June 4, at Wichita State University's Woolsey Hall in partnership with the Barton School of Business. As FlagshipKansas.Tech's annual signature event, it brings together technology professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, executives, and policymakers to explore innovation, workforce development, and the future of technology in Kansas.

Education track breakout sessions are designed to equip educators with practical, forward-thinking strategies for modern classrooms. They span three interconnected themes:

Computational Thinking : Strong prompt design and meaningful classroom practice start with clear thinking. Educators will explore how computational thinking forms the foundation for solving real problems and designing systems that remove learning barriers for all students.

: Strong prompt design and meaningful classroom practice start with clear thinking. Educators will explore how computational thinking forms the foundation for solving real problems and designing systems that remove learning barriers for all students. Artificial Intelligence : From understanding what AI actually is to applying it in real time, sessions meet educators where they are, building foundational literacy for those new to AI and moving experienced users into hands-on, collaborative practice in AI-enhanced classrooms.

: From understanding what AI actually is to applying it in real time, sessions meet educators where they are, building foundational literacy for those new to AI and moving experienced users into hands-on, collaborative practice in AI-enhanced classrooms. Gaming and Game-Based Learning: Educators from K–12 will discover how game-based learning sparks creativity, curiosity, and joy, and how gaming concepts can be applied across subjects as varied as history, math, ELA, and science.

Throughout all sessions, a central emphasis remains on keeping human thinking front and center; using technology as a tool that amplifies, rather than replaces, the work of thoughtful educators.

"Hundreds of teachers and more than 50 school districts have benefited from our teacher scholarships, creating a cascading impact on students throughout Kansas. This year, we aim to build on that success by exploring how computational thinking, artificial intelligence, and game-based learning can give educators practical, forward-thinking strategies for preparing students for the jobs of the future," said Megan Harper, FlagshipKansas.Tech Chair and Twin Valley Director of Marketing & Sales.

As part of the Twin Valley pledge to support community outreach and digital inclusion initiatives, this scholarship covers the cost of a ticket to the full conference and awards ceremony. Teachers will also be eligible for one full graduate credit hour issued through Wichita State University.

The Summit will feature a two-session keynote experience with Salim Ismail, a globally recognized innovation strategist and bestselling author. Ismail is the Chairman of OpenExO, bestselling author of Exponential Organizations and ExO 2.0, Founding Executive Director of Singularity University, former Vice President at Yahoo, and a Board Member of the XPRIZE Foundation. He is widely regarded as a leading voice on exponential growth, emerging technologies, and the organizational models shaping the future of business. The keynote sessions provide a glimpse into the future of business for educators as they connect innovation and technology trends to the work happening in their own classrooms.

This game-changing summit is dedicated to advancing Kansas' tech sector growth and empowering educators. To apply for the scholarship and learn more about the Ad Astra Technology Summit, visit adastrasummit.tech.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About FlagshipKansas.Tech

FlagshipKansas.Tech is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas.tech.

SOURCE Twin Valley