Twist. Pour. Spritz! Riboli Family Wines Launches Spritz Del Conte Ahead of Peak Summer Season

The Fourth-Generation Italian Winemakers Are Serving Up a Wine-Based Spritz to Bring Italy's Aperitivo Lifestyle to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciao from Italy! Riboli Family Wines , family-owned and operated since 1917 and best known for Stella Rosa Wines ®, America's #1 Italian imported wine, Riva De La Rosa, white wines from Northern Italy, and more, today announced the kickoff of the Summer of the Spritz, ushered in by the company's newest innovation, Spritz Del Conte. Inspired by Italy's "La Dolce Vita" ("The Sweet Life"), Spritz Del Conte is an Aperitivo-style, ready-to-serve Italian Spritz featuring a blend of aromatic herbs and bubbly white wine with notes of orange and a touch of bitterness. Perfect for Spritz enthusiasts, everything you need to twist, pour and spritz your way into the summer season is in each bottle of Spritz Del Conte. No additional mixers are required for a perfect and consistent Spritz every time.

A group of friends enjoy an Aperitivo-style, ready-to-serve Italian Spritz: Spritz Del Conte

Spritz Del Conte is more than just a drink; it's a cultural phenomenon. Made in Northern Italy and handcrafted with Prosecco made from Glera grapes combined with the company's secret formula of 20 botanicals, Spritz Del Conte launch is yet another example of Riboli Family Wines' pulse on the cultural climate and authenticity in the market, truly encapsulating Italy in a bottle. With its lively, refreshing and bubbly character, it has become a staple in social gatherings and has even outshone the Espresso Martini, emerging as one of the most popular cocktails in the last 12 months, as noted by CGA by NIQ .

"Every sip of Spritz Del Conte will transport you to Italy, where time moves a little slower and aperitivos are a way of life," says Steve Riboli, President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines. "The Riboli family bottled a piece of Italian culture, so our consumers with both traditional and contemporary tastes can experience a vibrant and consistent Spritz any time."

The low ABV category is forecasted to grow by 31% by 2024, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis , illustrating that more Americans are becoming mindful of their alcohol intake. As this trend continues to rise, Spritz Del Conte invites everyone to experience La Dolce Vita in each Spritz with two offerings, Classico (8.5% ABV) and Non-Alcoholic (<0.5% ABV).

Beyond its low ABV offering, Spritz Del Conte is as elegant as it is approachable. Priced at $14.99 MSRP, this light, bubbly, and refreshing wine-based Spritz can be enjoyed all year round with its bright orange color and zesty notes of citrus. It's a modern take on the iconic Italian Spritz that is ready to drink and easy to serve. Simply twist open the 750 ml bottle of Spritz Del Conte, pour over ice, and garnish with an orange slice; no mixing required, it's ready to be served and enjoyed with family and friends.

Spritz Del Conte is available nationally at major retailers. For more information, visit our website at Spritzdelconte.com and follow us on Instagram at @spritzdelconte .

More about Riboli Family Wines

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices, as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Amanda Magalski

FINN Partners for Riboli Family Wines

[email protected]

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines