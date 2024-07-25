"Twisters," from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Blows Away Box Office in Multisensory 4DX with 2024's Best Opening Weekend

The 4DX Cinematic Experience of Twisters Received Enthusiastic Audience Reviews, Capturing 2.9% Market Share Across 62 Screens Domestically

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Twisters has delivered the best opening weekend box office numbers of 2024 domestically for the multisensory 4DX premium format.

To date, Twisters, released domestically by Universal, has made a significant surge at the box office, particularly in 4DX premium theaters. The adventure film has grossed over $2.3 million with a market share of 2.9 percent across 62 4DX auditoriums in the domestic market, bolstering a per screen average of $37,120 with an occupancy rate of 67 percent. Exhibitor Regal generated $2.1 million at the box office across 50 different 4DX locations, with a per screen average of $41,903.

"Making it to the top of the summer film releasing charts domestically and attaining the highest grossing opening at the box office in 2024 is an incredible achievement," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "We are grateful to collaborate with Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures to present this monumental film, destined to become an instant classic and a fan favorite for years to come!"

CJ 4DPLEX teamed up with the studios and director Lee Isaac Chung to create an unforgettable visual experience. This adrenaline-packed movie guarantees to draw audiences back to premium theaters all summer long. Throughout the film, audiences are immersed into the cinematic story that follows stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in a promising, thrilling adventure in the vast plains of central Oklahoma.

Across 792 4DX screens globally, movie buffs can feel the superstorm uproar through 21 synchronized movements and environmental effects like rotating gusts of wind, vibration, water, snow, lightning, and scents, all optimized by a team of skilled editors.

"Twisters" tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local 4DX theaters.

About Twisters

From the producers of the Jurassic and Bourne series, and the director of Minari, comes the return of the epic studio disaster movie. Kate, a former storm chaser haunted by her past, her friend Javi, and Tyler, a reckless social-media superstar storm chaser, come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Javi, Tyler and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

