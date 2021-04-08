Twitter Integrates Nielsen's Cross-Media Planning and Measurement Suite Into Video Ad Platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced the expanded integration of Nielsen's audience measurement and outcomes cross-media solutions into Twitter's video ad platform. The integration includes new subscription to Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) and Nielsen Ad Intel and expanded access to Nielsen Total Ad Ratings (TAR). Together, these tools will enable Twitter to help video advertisers do more robust pre- and post-campaign planning, maximize ad inventory, understand cross-media planning, and deliver campaign results with increased speed and agility.



"With a highly engaged audience and powerful premium video content, Twitter is where advertisers can connect with consumers in the moments that matter most to them," said Doug Brodman, Twitter's Director of North America Agency and Platform Solutions. "Nielsen's cross-media suite will make it easier to augment our client's video strategy and planning with Twitter's premium video inventory and optimize audience reach and frequency alongside other top video platforms. Ultimately, this expanded partnership brings increased transparency, clarity and value to Twitter's video solutions for our agency partners and advertisers."



To bolster its use of NMI and TAR, Twitter will leverage Nielsen's National TV Ratings data for added insights of ad campaigns across platforms. Each solution and dataset provides Twitter with unique tools and capabilities to strengthen one of its most brand safe and impactful surfaces for advertisers: Twitter Amplify, a video ad platform that gives advertisers pre-roll and sponsorship opportunities next to premium video content. The implementation of Nielsen's measurement and planning tools, provides a holistic view of campaign performance across all video platforms including TV.

Nielsen Media Impact: NMI is a cross-media planning solution powered by a suite of underlying Nielsen data including National TV Ratings, Ad Intel, Digital Content Ratings and others. It helps advertisers find insights into their target audiences, their lifestyle and media preferences so they can create connections with those audiences. With NMI, advertisers on Twitter can conduct more granular plans and optimization models that showcase various investment scenarios.

Nielsen Ad Intel: Ad Intel captures, organizes and analyzes advertising spend and creatives around the world, offering the most complete source of cross-platform advertising intelligence available today. This will give Twitter a global view of new sales opportunities and a clearer view of an advertiser's media mix – a critical step in executing effective media plans.

Nielsen Total Ad Ratings: Twitter is expanding its access to TAR's enhanced reporting capabilities. Now, in addition to having the ability to show incremental, deduplicated reach and frequency it delivers on cross-screen campaigns, Twitter will have real time visibility into how an advertiser's campaign is pacing. This will allow for more in-flight customization.

"To compete in a fragmented ecosystem, publishers require tools that help them plan their cross-media media strategies efficiently as well as provide deeper analysis and more robust insights of an advertiser's campaign across screens," Jay Nielsen, SVP, Planning Products, Nielsen. "Twitter's use of NMI and Ad Intel levels the playing field and ensures they have the same metrics and tools as agencies and advertisers, facilitating alignment on a common goal and plan. With TAR's expedited capabilities, Twitter will now be able to better monetize the incremental reach and frequency delivered by ads on their platform. Altogether, our expanded collaboration will help Twitter maximize their video platform and unlock more value for advertisers as this type of video consumption continues to grow."

As media consumption evolves alongside consumer demand and digital-first strategies drive greater desire for comparable metrics, the need for a single, cross-media currency is more clear than ever. Cross-media solutions like these and Nielsen ONE , uniquely position Nielsen to deliver essential tools for publishers and advertisers to quickly adapt to consumer and industry trends across channels.

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything™ to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on twitter.com/Nielsen , linkedin.com/company/nielsen , facebook.com/Nielsen and instagram.com/lifeatnielsen .

SOURCE Nielsen

