TWIX® Brand Marks National Rollout Of TWIX Cookies & Creme Bars With Limited-Edition Left And Right Sneakers

TWIX partnered with revered sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon, to replicate everything about new TWIX Cookies & Creme in a sneaker. Unlike the treat, TWIX Cookies & Creme sneakers won't be available nationwide, in fact they'll be hard to come by with only 100 pairs made. Sneakers will be given away at drop events in February, but details will not be disclosed until just before.

"TWIX Cookies & Creme pairs one of America's most popular cookie flavors with its most popular cookie bar, creating a crave-worthy treat that appeals to loyal TWIX fans and welcomes new consumers to the brand," says Michelle Deignan, TWIX Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "Our sneaker collaboration brings our new flavor to life in a fresh, unexpected way, one that celebrates the relevance of cookies & creme within sneaker culture and the left and right roots of our brand."

TWIX x The Shoe Surgeon

TWIX Cookies & Creme features chocolate cookie bars and an all-new, soft-creme center packed with crunchy cookie bits, all covered in creamy milk chocolate. These features were pulled through in the TWIX x The Shoe Surgeon shoe, which enlists a unique "tearaway" element, enabling two design layers.

An outer layer of corduroy fabric mimics the bright blue wrapper and can be cut or torn away to reveal the design beneath.

Underneath is a combination of smooth white patent leather, representative of the creme center, and black and white stingray leather, channeling crunchy cookie bits.

TWIX gold is featured in design accents throughout the shoe and transparent, ice blue soles feature Left TWIX and Right TWIX on the corresponding shoe.

Sneaker design elements are highlighted in a social launch video that spoofs popular sneaker shows. Dubbed "Kicks V Kicks," the video showcases two sneakerheads arguing passionately for their side, highlighting the same features, just a bit differently.

Beginning in February, lucky fans will have an opportunity to snag a free pair during in-store and online drop events, all of which will remain secret until closer to event time. In-store drops will be held at some of the country's top sneaker shops and will be announced through the brand and store social channels in the days leading up the event. Tune in to TWIX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for drop announcements.

TWIX Cookies & Creme 360 Campaign

The nationwide launch of TWIX Cookies & Creme is supported by a broader 360-marketing campaign, including television, print and online advertising, media relations, in-store promotions, influencer engagement, events and social media.

Campaign creative goes back to the factory where it all began, showcasing all-new machinery and providing a peek at the making of Left and Right TWIX Cookies & Creme. The national television spot premieres Jan. 27.

In February, fans can experience the factory and get an up-close look at how to make the Left and Right TWIX Cookies & Creme, by virtually working inside the factory via a Snapchat Portal Lens.

TWIX Cookies & Creme are available now nationwide in Singles (1.36oz), Share (2.87oz) and a Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (9.7oz).

For more information on the brand, fans can visit TWIX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or on Twix.com.

