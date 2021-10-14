TWIX® Brings Iconic Rivalry To The NFT Space

TWIX Presents NFTWIX x YEAHYEAHCHLOE will drop on MakersPlace on Wednesday, October 20 at 6:30PM ET, where fans will have the opportunity to collect the same-but-different pieces of art. For 24 hours only, the competitive collection will feature Left NFTWIX and Right NFTWIX offered as limited open editions for $200. The net proceeds of the sale will be donated to an organization that supports digital arts education and, in keeping with Mars' sustainability ambitions, including their recent net zero commitment , the carbon emissions from the sale and minting of every NFTWIX edition will be twice offset.

"As a brand that sees the uniqueness in everything, even things that appear to be the same, it was only natural for us to create NFTs to celebrate the joyful rivalry of Left TWIX and Right TWIX," said Michelle Deignan, Mars Wrigley senior brand director. "We look forward to seeing which side will reign, all while creating better moments and more smiles in support of digital arts education."

Both Left and Right TWIX believe they are of the highest nobility and the artworks by YEAHYEAHCHLOE showcase just that. The Left NFTWIX features a gold-and-crimson chair, distinctive vertical-stripe banners, and a celestial window view. And, under a moonlight vista, the Right NFTWIX shows Right TWIX on its rightful throne, complete with a crimson-and-gold throne and matching tapestries.

"I draw my inspiration by finding belonging in the connections within everyday objects like TWIX," said YEAHYEAHCHLOE. "I wanted to showcase these two same, but different, unique NFTs of the classic chocolate bars in their truest forms."

By visiting NF.TWIX.com, TWIX fans can preview the Left and Right TWIX NFTs, learn more about YEAHYEAHCHLOE and enter to win one of the 200 limited-edition free prints of the artwork. TWIX will also showcase the Left and Right NFTWIX at Candytopia in Atlanta, October 15 and 16, where fans will have the opportunity to view the two same-but-different pieces in person.

For more information on TWIX, visit TWIX.com and join in on the conversation by using #NFTWIX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT MAKERSPLACE

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

