Two Blind Brothers Hosts Foundation Fighting Blindness Virtual Gala Night for Sight

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents a one night only virtual experience, Night for Sight, with a special performance by American music icon and nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET, guests will experience a virtual party, packed with inspiration, interaction, and world-class entertainment – all from the comfort of their homes.

Night for Sight will recognize industry and community leaders and celebrate their commitment to saving and restoring sight while celebrating 50 years of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. The event will have a silent and live auction and nightcap rooms with activities, including tastings and music. The Foundation will also recognize a select group of influential and philanthropic leaders in our inaugural Beacon Society.

"We are so excited for Night for Sight and the opportunity to bring our community together," says Evan Mittman and Jason Ferreira, event co-chairs. "We are so thankful for everyone's continued support during these difficult times. Now more than ever, we need to stand strong together and continue our fight against blinding diseases. This will be an evening you won't want to miss."

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $1,000 to $100,000. Individual tickets are $350 with an exclusive Party Pack. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit give.fightingblindness.org/NightForSight or contact Katie Van Benschoten at [email protected] or 212-961-6881.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission to prevent, treat, and cure blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Michele DiVincenzo

Vice President, Events

[email protected]

(847) 549-1523

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(410) 423-0585

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness

