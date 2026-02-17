TWO CHICAGO ICONS TEAM UP FOR THE SWEETEST GIFT: A LIMITED-EDITION DONUT CELEBRATING THE CITY'S 189TH BIRTHDAY

Stan's Donuts and Fannie May collaborate on Trinidad-inspired chocolate donut, now available through March 10 to fuel city's birthday celebrations

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two legendary Chicago brands are teaming up to celebrate the city's 189th birthday in the most delicious way possible. Stan's Donuts & Coffee has partnered with Fannie May to create a limited-edition Fannie May Trinidad-inspired chocolate donut that pays homage to what both brands — and Chicago itself — do best: bringing people together over exceptional treats.

Stan's Donuts and Fannie May's Trinidad-inspired chocolate donut

The collaboration is now available at Stan's locations and select Fannie May stores through March 10, so Chicagoans can properly celebrate the city's birthday on March 4. But local fans shouldn't wait — this limited-time offering is only available while supplies last.

"When two iconic Chicago brands come together, it's only fitting we create something special to honor the city we call home," said Horace Kee, Senior Brand Manager, Fannie May. "This collaboration is our love letter to Chicago — a city that's always celebrated creativity, quality, and a little indulgence."

The donut features a chocolate yeast Bismark filled with decadent chocolate cream and dipped in toasted coconut white chocolate — a celebration of Trinidad-inspired flavors that showcases both brands' commitment to chocolate excellence. Each donut purchase also comes with a special coupon offer to use during their next Fannie May store visit, so fans can keep the chocolate celebration going and continue to discover what makes Chicago's chocolate scene so special.

"We wanted to create something that honors both brands' legacies while giving Chicagoans something truly special," said Rich Labriola, Chief Doughboy. "Whether you're picking up one or a dozen for the city's birthday, this donut does what both our brands have always done best — bringing people together over something delicious."

Where to Find It

Stan's Donuts & Coffee: Available now through March 10 at standalone Stan's and Mariano's locations while supplies last.





Available now through March 10 at standalone Stan's and Mariano's locations while supplies last. Fannie May (select locations) : Available now through March 10 on Saturdays and Sundays only at the following stores: Fannie May – Chicago, 343 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 Fannie May – La Grange, 2 S. La Grange Rd., La Grange, IL 60525 Fannie May – Glen Ellyn, 620 Roosevelt Rd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Fannie May – Park Ridge, 31 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068 Fannie May – Schererville, 1505 US Hwy 41, Ste. A-18, Schererville, IN 46375

: Available now through March 10 on Saturdays and Sundays only at the following stores:

The limited-time donut is designed to appeal to both chocolate lovers and donut fans, offering a special treat that blends classic flavors with a modern twist. For more information, visit www.stansdonuts.com and www.fanniemay.com .

ABOUT STAN'S

Founded in Chicago in 2014, Stan's Donuts & Coffee was born from a partnership between Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company and Stan Berman, founder of the iconic Los Angeles doughnut shop. Today, Stan's operates multiple locations across Chicagoland, serving a wide variety of freshly made donuts, premium coffee, and a playful, welcoming customer experience. Known for signature creations like the LeStan, a pastry-cream-filled croissant donut, along with seasonal and limited-edition flavors, Stan's also offers a full breakfast program. Dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and wholesale options are available, making Stan's a go-to destination for holidays, celebrations, and everyday treats.

ABOUT FANNIE MAY

Founded by H. Teller Archibald in 1920, Fannie May has grown from a single retail store on Chicago's North LaSalle Street to become a maker of gourmet chocolates and other delicious confections enjoyed by millions. A century later, Fannie May Premium Chocolate remains committed to uniqueness of their recipes and the quality of their chocolates. Today, Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. is a multi-faceted business comprised of Direct-to-Consumer retail stores and website, successful wholesale and fundraising business as well as an active business gift division. In March 2017, Fannie May proudly joined the Ferrero Group. To learn more about Fannie May, please visit FannieMay.com.

CONTACT: Christina Panta, [email protected]

