Two Clever Real Estate Leaders Honored With 2023 HousingWire Awards

Clever Real Estate earned coveted recognition for outstanding industry contributions at the HousingWire Annual conference.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate , a fast-growing real estate technology company, proudly announces that two of its very own, Luke Babich, CEO and co-founder, and Tim Gaasch, head of account management, have been recognized as recipients of prestigious 2023 HousingWire awards.

Gaasch received the HousingWire Insiders Award , which honors operational leaders who work behind the scenes to help their companies succeed. Gaasch leads the account management team for Clever Pro™, a platform that enables mortgage lenders to increase their purchase conversion rates, and has built relationships with more than 20 new partners.

"Through strong partnerships, we've been able to grow the business more than 700% year over year," Gaasch said. "I'm grateful to be recognized alongside so many industry leaders."

Babich won a HousingWire Vanguard Award , which recognizes 100 executives who have contributed to the growth and innovation of the housing sector.

"Through one of the toughest real estate markets of the last 50 years, Clever has grown, achieved profitability, and delivered three back-to-back months of record revenue," Babich said. "I'm so proud of what our team has accomplished and honored to accept this award on their behalf."

The 2023 HousingWire award winners were meticulously chosen by HousingWire's expert selection committee, acknowledging the winners' profound contributions to both their organizations and the broader industry.

The news follows the company's launch of Clever Pro ™, an all-in-one solution designed exclusively for mortgage lenders, as well as the successful capital raise of an additional $2 million and the company's achievement of the No. 1 real estate agency on TrustPilot.com with a perfect 5-star rating based on over 2,500 customer reviews.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate is on a mission to connect people with the most trustworthy advice and the best solutions for every step of their real estate journey. Clever's primary offering is a realtor matching platform that helps home sellers and buyers compare personalized realtor matches and save up to 50% of the typical fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

