Two Constitution Surgery Alliance Facilities are Named in U.S. News & World Report's Inaugural "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" Edition

AVON, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bay Surgery Center ("East Bay") and Middlesex Endoscopy Center ("Middlesex") have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the 2024-2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Both East Bay and Middlesex are operated and jointly owned by Constitution Surgery Alliance ("CSA"), a leading national developer and operator of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

East Bay, an AAAHC-accredited facility in Swansea, Massachusetts, was named in the Best Ophthalmology category. Middlesex, an AAAHC-accredited facility in Middletown, Connecticut, was named in the Best Colonoscopy/Endoscopy category.

This is the first year U.S. News & World Report has rated ASCs. U.S. News rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers on key clinical quality and patient safety criteria, including how successfully the ASCs avoided costly surgical complications such as ER visits and unplanned hospitalizations. For its inaugural ranking's year, U.S. News evaluated ASCs across the country in four separate specialty areas, including ophthalmology, colonoscopy/endoscopy, urology, and orthopedics. Surgery centers could not opt out of being evaluated.

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" only to those surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance. Only the highest-rated surgery centers earned a "Best" rating.

"It's rewarding to see our collective commitment to clinical quality and patient safety recognized in the very first U.S. News & World Report ASC rankings," said CSA CEO and co-founder Kris Mineau. "This is a testament to the work our physician partners and staff put in every day to ensure the best patient outcomes and experiences."

"Same-day procedures play an increasingly vital role in the health care landscape; our debut ratings of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, built on robust data analysis provide the objective insights patients need to navigate their health care journey with confidence," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

About CSA

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons. CSA's surgery centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about East Bay Surgery Center, Middlesex Endoscopy Center, or other CSA award-winning ASCs, please visit CSAsurgery.com.

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance