Two Credit Unions Partner with myCUmortgage® for Mortgage Services

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage®, a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), today announced it has partnered with two new credit unions to provide them with comprehensive mortgage lending services. myCUmortgage is wholly-owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio.

The new partner credit unions, listed below, have a combined membership of nearly 16,000 and assets of over $115 million:

Tim Mislansky, President, myCUmortgage

Illinois Community Credit Union – Sycamore, Ill.

Southern Teachers & Parents Federal Credit Union – Baton Rouge, La.

"Being owned by a credit union, myCUmortgage understands the philosophy of 'people helping people' and strive for this through every detail of the lending process," said Tim Mislansky, President of myCUmortgage. "We look forward to helping both of these new partners as they help their members with home ownership."

Both new partners benefit from myCUmortgage's full suite of mortgage solutions, including origination, processing, underwriting and servicing. Built on powerful mortgage origination technology, the experts at myCUmortgage take member applications, process, underwrite and close each loan.

"Originating a mortgage loan is the first step in creating a positive mortgage experience for the member," said Mislansky. "We treat members with the quality service they have come to expect from their credit unions."

Building upon its 17 years of mortgage industry experience, myCUmortgage is driven to empower its partner credit unions to become great mortgage lenders and dedicated solely to the credit union industry.

About myCUmortgage®

myCUmortgage® is a wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union, based in Beavercreek, Ohio. myCUmortgage helps nearly 200 credit unions nationwide to assist their members with homeownership through quality, cost-efficient, service-driven mortgage solutions. Visit www.myCUmortgage.com for more information.

