Two CTL Chromebooks Win Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence "Best of 2022"

The CTL Chromebook NL72T and PX14E were recognized as part of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of CTL's latest Chromebooks were recently named winners of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022. The CTL Chromebook NL72T was a winner in the Primary Education category while the CTL Chromebook PX14E was the winner in the Secondary Education category.

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 Award

"These awards recognize the very best products in the education technology industry from the last twelve months, selecting those that really help to aid education professionals, students, and teachers," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "Our products were judged based on their feature set, innovation, perceived value, and ease of use, following which they were deemed to be standouts within the sector and selected as winners."

According to the Tech & Learning editorial board, "each year the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies. With this being the case, judging and finding winners becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of the judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement."

About the CTL Chromebook NL72T

The CTL Chromebook NL72T combines performance and versatility. With an adaptable 360° hinge-design, the NL72T transforms from a laptop to a touchscreen, tablet.

A robust Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU running at 2.8 GHz combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage ensures smooth multitasking and superior responsiveness at all times.

The N4500's responsive Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

Users can plug in any device via two high-speed USB 3 ports and charge through two power delivery enabled USB C ports. Wi-Fi 6 technology ensures a secure connection while minimizing battery drain. It has a Google AUE of June 2030.

CTL Chromebook NL72T Specifications:

Display: 11.6" Convertible Touchscreen 1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics, 768p, 16:9 Display ratio, HD

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU, 2.80GHz

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 64 GB eMMC

Storage: 4 GB LPDDR4

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 3.15 lbs.

Ports: (2) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio/Digital Microphone

Google AUE: June 2030

See more here: https://ctl.net/products/ctl-chromebook-nl72t-64

About CTL Chromebook PX14E

The CTL Chromebook PX14E is ideal for use in K-12 and corporate environments. It features an Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 processor that delivers up to 35% better overall application performance and 78% better graphics performance over previous generations.

The N4500's responsive Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The CTL Chromebook PX14E features a lightweight, slim and rugged design that is ready to be used anywhere and everywhere. It has a Google AUE of June 2030.

CTL Chromebook PX14E Specifications:

Display: 1366x768 Intel® UHD graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N4500

N4500 Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 12.9" x 9.0" x 0.74"

Weight: 3.3lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio/Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2030

See more here: https://ctl.net/products/ctl-chromebook-px14-e

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

SOURCE CTL