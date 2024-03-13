Two Dover Employees Receive Women MAKE Awards from the Manufacturing Institute

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) announced today that two operating company employees have been selected as 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honorees by the Manufacturing Institute. Angie Bowling, Quality Engineer at Vehicle Service Group (VSG), and Kristen Pittas, Compliance Manager at Microwave Products Group (MPG), are among 130 women nationally to receive the honor.

"We are proud to celebrate these two outstanding employees as 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honorees," said Kimberly Bors, Dover's Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. "Role models like Angie and Kristen help us drive innovation, and at the same time, inspire the next generation of female talent in our industry. We believe that cultivating an inclusive culture, where employees feel valued for their diversity and contributions, is vital for our continued success. We are committed to attracting, developing, and retaining great female talent."

As a Quality Engineer at the VSG facility in Madison, Indiana, Angie Bowling is responsible for collaborating with the production and engineering teams to develop processes, test procedures and implement systems that ensure the products and processes fulfill quality standards and meet safety regulations. Bowling is also VSG's site ISO 9001:2015 Lead Internal Auditor responsible for managing the internal audit program. Beyond work, she actively volunteers in her local community and church serving as a personal finance coach and youth group assistant teacher.

Kristen Pittas is the primary site Facility Security Officer at the MPG location in Salisbury, Maryland, and her responsibilities include managing MPG's import/export compliance, global company compliance, and personnel clearances, along with education and security awareness for cleared personnel. Pittas also plays a pivotal role in MPG's defense contracting activities. As a former Girl Scout Leader, she is dedicated to mentoring women and girls, instilling empowerment values in them, including her own daughters.

Bowling and Pittas will be recognized at the annual Women MAKE Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on April 18. Since its launch in 2011, the program has honored and recognized more than 1,400 women.

Presented by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, this annual national awards program is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. The Women MAKE Awards honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

