Two From Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Named as Women of Inspiration by NMP Magazine

MADISON, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced that two of its team members were named Women of Inspiration by National Mortgage Professional Magazine.

Carrie Guarrero and Kelly Rogers were selected by NMP Magazine for the honor that recognizes women who are trailblazers, visionaries, and leaders of the mortgage profession.

Carrie Guarrero of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Kelly Rogers of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

"Carrie Guarrero has worked tirelessly to support our industry and help colleagues grow their business. Her service mindset has been especially valuable during the challenging times we've all faced in the industry recently," said Julie Fry, Fairway's Chief People and Engagement Officer. "And Kelly Rogers's strong leadership, collaborative approach and innovative mindset help her foster a culture of growth across her teams. She's an inspiration, not just because of the wealth of knowledge she has accumulated across nearly 20 years in the mortgage industry, but also because of how she empowers the team members around her."

Guarrero has been with Fairway for nine years and is the EVP Communications Advisor for Fairway and the EVP of Sales for Fairway Ignite, and continues as a Producing Branch Manager for Fairway. She serves as Fairway's MBA liaison and is an MBA/MORPAC Steering Committee Member, and Guarrero also is the Women's Council of Realtors Representative for Fairway.

Rogers has been with Fairway for just over a year, and is Vice President and Area Leader in the Houston, TX market. Rogers entered the mortgage industry in 1995.

