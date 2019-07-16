Two Georgia Doctors Join MDVIP Primary Care Network

"As a family physician, I strive to provide the same high level of compassionate care that I would expect for my own family," said Dr. Hupman, who has been practicing in Lilburn, a suburb of Atlanta, for over 30 years. "By joining the MDVIP network, I have the necessary resources and time to deliver highly personalized medicine that takes into account hereditary, environmental and lifestyle factors unique to each and every patient."

"Whether you have existing medical concerns or strive to prevent future illness, my mission is to guide my patients in achieving their health goals with a knowledge-based, holistic approach to care," said Dr. Miller, who has been practicing family medicine in the Golden Isles region for nearly 20 years. "The MDVIP model puts the focus back on the patient, affording us the time and tools to create customized, comprehensive wellness programs that help lead to optimal health."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

To take the MDVIP Heart Attack IQ Quiz and test your knowledge about this silent, but preventable killer, visit https://www.mdvip.com/heart-attack-iq-quiz.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

To find an MDVIP-affiliated physician in your area, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctor-search.

About Aaron J. Hupman, M.D.

Dr. Hupman received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio and completed his internship at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta. He is affiliated with Gwinnett Medical Center and Eastside Medical Center. For more information about Dr. Aaron J. Hupman, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AaronHupmanMD.

About Jennifer K. Miller, M.D.

Dr. Miller received her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida, and completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Mercer University and as a Board Member for Live Oak Care, a local Accountable Care Organization (ACO). For more information about Dr. Jennifer K. Miller, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/JenniferMillerMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Georgia.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

