Two Health IT Veterans Join XSOLIS' Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the company using artificial intelligence to redesign utilization management between payers and providers, today announced two additions to its Board of Directors: Doug Ghertner and George Lazenby, IV. Their additions to the Board were approved unanimously on November 18, 2019.

Mr. Ghertner currently serves as CEO of IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for individuals with complex chronic conditions. Prior to joining IVX Health, he served as CEO of Change Healthcare from 2011 to 2014 before its acquisition by Emdeon in 2014, at which point he remained on as Chief Sales Officer until 2017.

Mr. Lazenby co-founded OrderInsite and currently serves as its CEO. He also served as CEO of Emdeon, which he saw through 15 completed acquisitions, initial public offering in August 2009 and successful sale in 2011. Lazenby also serves as Board Member for CarePayment, ProxsysRx, and Concert Genetics.

"The energy and expertise Doug and George bring to bear are exciting for our organization," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of XSOLIS. "We share a common goal of uniting payers, providers and patients through technology and analytics. Doug and George will help us deliver on that vision strategically and swiftly."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology firm focused on improving healthcare operations through cognitive computing. Partnering with some of the most forward-thinking healthcare organizations across the nation, XSOLIS transforms the utilization management process between payers and providers: XSOLIS analytics and artificial intelligence form a common framework for objective, holistic determinations of medical necessity and automate much of the administrative burden within the review process. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

