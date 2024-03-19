Xsolis Becomes America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Affiliate Organization Member

AHIP Affiliate Membership reflects Xsolis' commitment to elevating health plan and provider collaboration, transparency, and objectivity of data with AI in utilization management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis, the AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, has announced that it has joined America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) as a 2024 Affiliate Organization Member.

Xsolis will leverage the AHIP membership to further enhance payer-provider collaboration and transparency utilizing its proprietary Dragonfly platform, which offers real-time transparency and objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, transforming traditional concurrent authorization processes in favor of shared efficiencies.

Healthcare spending has reached $4.5 trillion a year, representing more than 17% of the U.S. gross domestic product. One-fourth of that spending is estimated to go toward nonclinical, administrative functions. Time-consuming authorization processes, along with a lack of transparency and communication, contribute to increasing costs and suboptimal patient experiences.

Dragonfly creates more efficient concurrent authorization case review processes, saving users around two hours a day that can be reallocated to other areas, and creates positive impacts on related processes, including clinical staff reviews and administrative and reimbursement appeals. It also helps align stakeholders on medical necessity decision-making and reduces the administrative burden during concurrent authorization case reviews by prioritizing cases that need attention.

"AHIP has been a strategic resource for our health plan customers as they seek to forge more collaborative relationships with their provider partners to improve the delivery of healthcare," said Xsolis CEO and Co-Founder Joan Butters. "With Xsolis' industry-leading use of AI to transform decision-making and provider-payer relations, our AHIP membership aims to accelerate health plans' abilities to deliver on those needs."

Xsolis' technology has won numerous awards for its abilities to leverage AI, predictive analytics and machine learning to bring together providers and health plans in collaboration with one another – which ultimately reduces the cost of care, according to the KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. KLAS also recognized Xsolis as an outstanding payer-provider initiative in 2023 based on successful case studies, or "points of light," that reduce waste and lead to an improved patient experience.

