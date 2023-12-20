TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED 2023 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEES

News provided by

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

20 Dec, 2023, 15:26 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Erika Silverman have been selected as nominees by Los Angeles Times for its annual 'Inspirational Women Awards'. The publisher states that the nominees' "leadership stands out as a beacon to many, standing shoulder to shoulder with successful professionals throughout Southern California. "

"The selection of Elissa and Erika for this honor is a true reflection of their unwavering commitment and exceptional legal expertise," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis.

Ms. Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Ms. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies.  Additionally, Ms. Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Ms. Silverman is an expert in the field of employment law.  Ms. Silverman defends employers in cases alleging wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wage and hour violations in all forums, including arbitration, California state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies.  She also counsels and advises employers and drafts employment policies to assist clients in avoiding litigation.  Prior to joining Hill Farrer, Ms. Silverman clerked for the United States District Court in the Central District of California where she worked for numerous District Court Judges and drafted orders on a wide range of motions.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Also from this source

HILL FARRER & BURRILL'S JULIA BIRKEL NAMED TOP LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & ACCESSIBILTY

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Julia Birkel has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a top leader in Diversity, Equity,...

HILL FARRER & BURRILL NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Best Lawyers® has recognized it among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.