Two iconic Texas companies -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Blue Bell® -- collaborate to create the sweetest surprise

News provided by

James Avery Artisan Jewelry

06 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Next week, James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first style in this iconic Texas partnership."

Get the scoop on Monday, October 9 after 9 a.m. about the new design, and shop for Christmas by visiting us in-store at any James Avery retail locations or the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham. To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest, participating Dillard's, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com. Customers can also purchase the new style online at BlueBell.com.

Media contact: Breanna Larsen, [email protected]; Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and what's going on at our company behind the scenes. For the latest news and updates, follow Blue Bell at Facebook.com/BlueBellCreamery, Twitter.com/ILoveBlueBell and Instagram.com/BlueBellIceCream.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Also from this source

James Avery's Newest Collection Brings to Life Faith, Fun and Fall Memories

James Avery's Newest Collection Brings to Life Faith, Fun and Fall Memories

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce its new Fall Collection. The collection features...
Your Story. Your Life. Your Charms.®

Your Story. Your Life. Your Charms.®

James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce that the Charm Event is back from July 24 to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.