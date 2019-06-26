Two Illinois Doctors Join MDVIP Primary Care Network

"I bring a holistic and individualized approach to healthcare, with an emphasis on helping patients achieve their personal health and fitness goals," said Dr. DeLorenzo, who has been practicing in the Willowbrook community for over 25 years. "My MDVIP affiliation further enhances the personalized and preventive care that is central to my practice and affords me the time and resources needed to provide the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art healthcare experience."

"The doctor-patient relationship is a meaningful partnership, and in my 34 years of practice, I remain passionate about patient education and two-way communication in achieving optimal health and wellness for my patients," said Dr. Kopjas. "Moving from a traditional high-volume practice to the MDVIP model further strengthens the level of compassionate, personalized care I can provide my patients, while focusing on prevention, healthy lifestyle and the latest treatments."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

To take the MDVIP Heart Attack IQ Quiz and test your knowledge about this silent, but preventable killer, visit https://www.mdvip.com/heart-attack-iq-quiz.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

To find an MDVIP-affiliated physician in your area, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctor-search.

About Anthony DeLorenzo, D.O.

Dr. DeLorenzo received his medical degree from the University of Texas, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University in Olympia Fields. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. DeLorenzo is affiliated with AMITA Adventist Medical Centers in Hinsdale and La Grange. He has served as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine for over 23 years. Dr. DeLorenzo, who is also a medical acupuncturist, is currently Secretary/Treasurer for the Illinois Academy of Medical Acupuncture. For more information about Dr. DeLorenzo, visit: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AnthonyDeLorenzoDO.

Tibor C. Kopjas, M.D.

Dr. Kopjas received his medical degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Kopjas is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and the Community Hospital of Staunton. He serves as a Medical Director at several local healthcare facilities, including University Nursing and Rehab, Cedarhurst Memory Care and Hospice of Southern Illinois. For more information about Dr. Kopjas, visit: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/TiborKopjasMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Illinois.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954.401.9931

lmonreal@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

