Two Major New Jersey Land Use Approvals Secured in Two Weeks

LYNDHURST, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck Partners Donald M. Pepe, Patrick J. McNamara and Michael A. Jimenez were recently successful in securing key land use approvals for two major real estate development projects in New Jersey in a span of two weeks. The first approval involved a mixed-use development that includes a hotel, retail space and residential housing in Bayonne, NJ. The second approval involved a luxury hotel in North Bergen, NJ.

Mahalaxmi Flagship, LLC

In the first matter, Mahalaxmi Flagship, LLC (Mahalaxmi) applied to the Planning Board of the City of Bayonne, seeking General Development Plan (GDP) approval for a proposed mixed-use development. The development is comprised of several buildings, which include a new 218 Key premium hotel, nearly 75,000 square feet of retail space, and 4,500 residential housing units. The development is located in the Harbor Station South Redevelopment Area in Bayonne, NJ.

Partners Patrick J. McNamara and Donald M. Pepe represented Mahalaxmi before the Bayonne Planning Board when the application was heard and approved at the Board's meeting earlier this month.

ETS Realty, LLC

In the second matter, ETS Realty, LLC (ETS Realty) applied to the North Bergen Board of Adjustment, seeking Municipal Zoning Board (MZB) approval for a proposed luxury hotel. The currently unnamed hotel is comprised of 12 stories, including 198 units, luxury amenities, 2 stories of a state-of-the-art automated parking system for guests, a rooftop bar, spa, and more. The development is located on Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen, NJ.

Partners Michael A. Jimenez and Donald M. Pepe represented ETS Realty before the North Bergen Board of Adjustment in this matter.

About the Attorneys

Donald M. Pepe, Partner & Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Corporate Transactions & Business Law Group, devotes his practice to all aspects of complex real estate development and real estate transactional work with an emphasis on retail and residential development. In recent years, Mr. Pepe has established a distinguished prominence in the real estate sector of Jersey City and the surrounding areas. Last year, Mr. Pepe was named Dealmaker of the Year by the NJ Law Journal for his involvement in numerous, major real estate development projects.

Patrick J. McNamara, Partner, has extensive experience in redevelopment and land use law. He has represented residential, commercial, and industrial developers in securing land use approvals required as part of the redevelopment process in numerous land use and redevelopment projects throughout New Jersey. In addition to his involvement in Eatontown's Monmouth Mall project, Mr. McNamara has been counsel for the redevelopment of Pier Village in Long Branch, NJ since 2001. He has also represented the City of Elizabeth's planning board since October 1999.

Michael A. Jimenez, Esq., Partner, is a seasoned litigator who regularly represents individuals, municipalities, counties, authorities, and boards in a variety of litigation and compliance matters. While his practice involves a special focus on various matters relating to Public Law, Education Law, Labor & Employment Law and Corporate Transactions & Business Law, Mr. Jimenez also represents large real estate developers and owners, commercial entities, financial institutions, and public and private business organizations in a variety of transactional matters.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a national 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, business entities, and the people who own and control them. We have developed our corporate transactions and business law practices with the expertise, specialization, and attentiveness necessary to serve our clients effectively across a broad range of industries and business sectors. We apply this approach in our work on behalf of the numerous clients we represent. More information on our firm's capabilities and range of practice areas can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

