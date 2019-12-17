Two Michigan Doctors Join National MDVIP Network To Provide Personalized, Preventive Primary Care

"As an internal medicine physician, I have learned that one of the most valuable resources is the time I can spend with my patients to know each of them personally and assist in navigating today's complex healthcare environment," said Dr. Hinderer. "Transitioning to the MDVIP model affords me the opportunity to continue expanding upon my years of experience with preventive medicine, as well as treating chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, with a more holistic and comprehensive approach."

"For over 25 years of practice, I have had the joy and privilege of providing comprehensive primary care to patients in the Saginaw community," said Dr. Kinachtchouk. "With my partnership with MDVIP, I look forward to continuing to serve as a healthcare partner to my patients and combine cutting-edge preventive screening modalities with personalized care that is built on education, trust and mutual respect."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Lioudmila Kinachtchouk, M.D.

Dr. Kinachtchouk received her medical degree from Ternopil State Medical University in Ternopil, Ukraine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals Inc. in Saginaw, Michigan. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Kinachtchouk serves on the board at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and is also affiliated with Covenant Healthcare. She is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian. For more information about Dr. Kinachtchouk, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/LioudmilaKinachtchoukMD.

About Kathryn Hinderer, D.O.

Dr. Hinderer received her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. She completed both her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Dr. Hinderer is affiliated with McLaren Oakland Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. For more information about Dr. Hinderer, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KathrynHindererDO

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 325,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

