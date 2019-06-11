Two Michigan Doctors Open MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practices

"As a physician delivering the full spectrum of family medicine, I believe that trust, communication and a collaborative partnership with each patient are paramount in providing the highest quality healthcare experience," said Dr. Agerson, who has been practicing in Grand Rapids for over 35 years and has been named a "Top Doctor" by his peers. "As an MDVIP affiliate, I have the ability to spend more time with patients and deliver a higher level of personalized care that emphasizes wellness, prevention, early detection and treatment."

"Healthcare is a team effort between doctor and patient, and in my 30 years of practice, my mission is to put each patient's goals and needs at the center of their care," said Dr. Edelmann. "My MDVIP affiliation affords me the time and cutting-edge resources required to provide patients and families in the Ann Arbor community a more holistic, preventive approach to healthcare that looks at the whole person, addressing everything from their diet and exercise to sleep and emotional health."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Kirk Agerson, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

Dr. Agerson received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. He completed both his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Anderson Memorial Hospital in Anderson, South Carolina. Board-certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Agerson is affiliated with Spectrum Health and has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine for the past 35 years. He was also the Chief Medical Officer at Answer Health and was Chairman of and is still on the Quality Committee of Answer Health. For more information about Dr. Kirk Agerson, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KirkAgersonMD.

About Karl J. Edelmann, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

Dr. Edelmann received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at University of Michigan Hospitals. Board-certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Edelmann is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan Health System. A decorated Airforce Flight Surgeon, he earned numerous awards in military medicine, and currently serves as Commander for the 514th Air Mobility Wing's Aeromedical Staging Squadron. For more information about Dr. Karl J. Edelmann, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KarlEdelmannMD.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 950 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook at Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

