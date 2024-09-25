Two Nationally Accredited Early Learning Centers in Richmond Sold by HINGE Early Education Advisors

Sale enables Clover Hill Children's Center and Chester Child Development Center to continue meeting local demand for high-quality early education as founder retires

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Hill Children's Center in Midlothian, Virginia and Chester Child Development Center in Chester, Virginia — both nationally accredited by the International Academy for Private Education — have been staples of the Richmond community for 30 years. As founder Suzanne Wittersheim steps down to retire, the schools will continue serving families and young children with high-quality early education under new ownership. The sale of the schools and their real estate was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses.

"I've devoted my 55-year career to helping children discover a lifelong love of learning, and it has been such a rewarding journey," says Wittersheim. "We have always strived to be a step above other childcare providers and were named the Best Childcare Center in Richmond, so I didn't want just anyone taking the reins. My goal was to handpick a new owner who would be willing to provide the same personal touch to my staff, students, and families as they were accustomed to."

HINGE Advisors took the schools to market confidentially and ran a competitive process that allowed Wittersheim to explore her options with multiple national, regional, and local buyers. From several competing offers, she ultimately selected a regional buyer to maintain a more flexible, family-like environment.

"Suzanne got the best of both worlds with a fantastic successor whose culture aligns remarkably well with her schools and who also recognizes the exceptional value of her centers," says HINGE Transaction Advisor Rich Hubschman. "She has worked for decades to provide families peace of mind, and we're honored to now give her that same peace of mind knowing her legacy is in excellent hands."

From marketing through closing, the sale was managed by a team of seasoned childcare business experts from HINGE Advisors including Hubschman, Diligence Manager Carrie Pergerson, Financial Analyst Marnie Rhen, and Coordinator Marissa Webster.

"The HINGE team allowed me to find a wonderful new owner and made the process extremely easy," adds Wittersheim. "I'm finally retiring with a big smile on my face and a good feeling about the future of my schools."

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 500 active early education business buyers and investors.

Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

