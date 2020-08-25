Two New Autism Therapy Clinics to Open in Greater Philadelphia and Mount Laurel Township, NJ

The clinic serves children aged 18-months and up, and are staffed by experienced, highly trained autism specialists. These professionals provide children evidence-based treatment called Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, along with family training. HHF also has a clinic in Long Island, NY and will be further expanding in Pennsylvania and New Jersey later this year.

"Our goal is to close the significant gap between children who need ABA therapy and the resources currently available to them," said Fali Sidhva, CEO of Helping Hands Family. "We want to be the solution for parents of autistic children in the Greater Philadelphia Area, and help their children achieve their greatest potential."

In each clinic, HHF employs Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs) who create customized ABA treatment plans for each child to help develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. Autism affects one in 54 children in the U.S. and continues to rise each year according to the CDC.

Helping Hands Family is currently accepting new clients at all three clinic locations. Parents can call (484) 965-9966 or visit our web page to start services. The three clinics are located at:

Malvern, PA : 209 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301

Mt. Laurel, NJ : 1001 Briggs Rd, Suite 280 Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054

East Northport, NY : 229 Laurel Rd E, East Northport, NY 11731

For more information on Helping Hands Family, please visit http://hhfamily.com.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family ("HHF") is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. HHF offers ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans for each child and helping parents navigate the path of seeing their child continuously improve their skills. HHF's science-based programs help children with autism make progress in social development and support new ways of interacting with the world.

