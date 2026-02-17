Two New Richmond American Communities Debuting in Victorville

Astra & Solstice at West Ridge showcase an impressive array of new homes

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Astra (RichmondAmerican.com/AstraAtWestRidge) and Solstice (RichmondAmerican.com/SolsticeAtWestRidge) at West Ridge in Victorville. These inviting new Inland Empire communities showcase six inspired single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Moonstone is one of six impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Astra & Solstice at West Ridge in Victorville, California.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WestRidgeGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Astra & Solstice at West Ridge on Saturday, February 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary midday light snacks and refreshments, explore these dynamic neighborhoods, tour stunning model homes, and participate in family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More about these communities:

Brand-new single- & two-story homes

Six thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,860 to 2,670 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Guest suites & 3-car garages available

Convenient access to US-395 & I-15

Near shopping, dining, entertainment, & recreation

Models open for tours

The Sales Center for Astra & Solstice at West Ridge is located at 12404 Kanbridge Street in Victorville. Call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.