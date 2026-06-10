Two New Richmond American Communities to Debut in Dixon

Celebration and Sunrise at Homestead offer an exciting array of new homes

DIXON, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Celebration and Sunrise at Homestead in Dixon (RichmondAmerican.com/Dixon). These highly anticipated additions to a sought-after Bay Area masterplan showcase eight inspired single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Moonstone is one of four inviting Richmond American floor plans available at Celebration at Homestead in Dixon, California.

Homes at Celebration and Sunrise at Homestead are thoughtfully designed to blend style with everyday functionality, adapting seamlessly as homeowners' needs change over time. Buyers who decide to build in either community can collaborate with professional design consultants to personalize their space and choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures to suit their taste—a complimentary service (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HomesteadGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Celebration and Sunrise at Homestead on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and light bites while exploring these must-see communities.

More about Celebration and Sunrise at Homestead:

Beautiful new homes with designer details

Eight inspired single- & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,030 sq. ft.

Personalization opportunities

On-site parks, trails & open spaces

Convenient access to the Bay Area & Sacramento via I-80

Near notable schools, shopping, dining, the Vacaville-Dixon Greenbelt & the historic downtown district

Model homes open for tours

Celebration at Homestead is located at 210 Shooting Star Avenue in Dixon. Sunrise at Homestead is located at 520 Redleaf Road in Dixon. Call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.