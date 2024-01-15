Two Nights of Free Tacos for South Phoenix Families Exploring K-12 School Options

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring your child's school options for next year? In the mood for Mexican food? South Phoenix families are invited to learn about local K-12 education choices while enjoying free carne asada on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 25.

Hosted by Love Your School, the two "Let's Taco 'Bout School Choice" events will share free tacos and school information in celebration of National School Choice Week. Both events will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at Comiendo Con Memo (4650 W Dobbins Road in Laveen Village).

Event planners say the taco nights aim to support families in navigating their school options. From unrestricted public school transfers to a flexible Education Savings Account program for private school and homeschool students, Arizona is one of the most choice-rich states in the nation when it comes to K-12 education.

The two taco nights are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature more than 26,00 school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The goal of the Week is to raise awareness about local learning options and empower parents in their school searches. In Arizona, flagship celebrations for the Week include a parent meet-up at the Children's Museum of Phoenix and a school choice fair in Tucson.

"Love Your School is pleased to bring the National School Choice Week Celebration to families in South Phoenix this year" said Jenny Clark of Love Your School. "We look forward to connecting and supporting local families who are curious about school options and looking to find a school that they love!"

Love Your School's mission is to help families explore the many school options available in Arizona, and celebrate each one through creative storytelling, relevant and fun resources, and practical support so every family can love their school.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the Jan. 23 taco night at loveyourschoolnscw.com, or RSVP for the Jan 25 taco night at loveyourschoolnscwevent.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week