Two Nights of Free Tacos for South Phoenix Families Exploring K-12 School Options

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 04:00 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring your child's school options for next year? In the mood for Mexican food? South Phoenix families are invited to learn about local K-12 education choices while enjoying free carne asada on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 25.

Hosted by Love Your School, the two "Let's Taco 'Bout School Choice" events will share free tacos and school information in celebration of National School Choice Week. Both events will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at Comiendo Con Memo (4650 W Dobbins Road in Laveen Village).

Event planners say the taco nights aim to support families in navigating their school options. From unrestricted public school transfers to a flexible Education Savings Account program for private school and homeschool students, Arizona is one of the most choice-rich states in the nation when it comes to K-12 education.

The two taco nights are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature more than 26,00 school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The goal of the Week is to raise awareness about local learning options and empower parents in their school searches. In Arizona, flagship celebrations for the Week include a parent meet-up at the Children's Museum of Phoenix and a school choice fair in Tucson.

"Love Your School is pleased to bring the National School Choice Week Celebration to families in South Phoenix this year" said Jenny Clark of Love Your School. "We look forward to connecting and supporting local families who are curious about school options and looking to find a school that they love!"

Love Your School's mission is to help families explore the many school options available in Arizona, and celebrate each one through creative storytelling, relevant and fun resources, and practical support so every family can love their school.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the Jan. 23 taco night at loveyourschoolnscw.com, or RSVP for the Jan 25 taco night at loveyourschoolnscwevent.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Wisconsin Students to Celebrate K-12 School Choice at Admirals Hockey Game

Wisconsin Students to Celebrate K-12 School Choice at Admirals Hockey Game

Learning can take place – and be celebrated – anywhere, even at a Saturday night hockey game. More than 650 students, parents, and educators from...
School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

As the choice school enrollment season arrives for the 2024-2025 academic year, a School Discovery Day at The DoSeum will connect families with more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.