Two of the World's Busiest Venues - Allegiant Stadium & Las Vegas Convention Center - Take a Leading Role in Climate Action by Tracking Near Real-Time Carbon Emissions Data with nZero

As businesses worldwide seek to understand their carbon footprint and ready for reporting compliance, nZero is the leading partner to track and manage carbon outputs across Scopes 1, 2, as well as Scope 3 from concert goers, trade show attendees, and business travelers.

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Stadium – the highest grossing stadium in the world – and the Las Vegas Convention Center – one of the premier and largest convention centers in North America – both located in the #1 trade show destination in the U.S., announced that they're setting a new standard for how event and trade shows on the world stage track and manage their carbon footprint. nZero will be providing near real-time tracking and management of carbon emissions and water consumption data, helping these preeminent event venues gather and analyze granular data 24/7 across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions. nZero's analysis will inform operational decision-making, maximize decarbonization efforts across all facilities, and create efficiencies that will ultimately improve their bottom lines.

Allegiant Stadium & Las Vegas Convention Center Take a Leading Role in Climate Action by Tracking Near Real-Time Carbon Emissions Data with nZero

"Better data is an essential part of our sustainability efforts," said Brian Yost, COO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "Reducing our carbon footprint throughout our convention center is not only critical to our community but to our building partners and customers as well."

Globally, there has been a call for ESG reporting, with now ten countries requiring public reporting by law. Closer to home, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is gearing up for sweeping climate disclosure regulation changes that would have public companies report their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations and the energy they consume for Scopes 1 and 2. In many cases, companies will also be required to report on GHG emissions from their supply chains, business travelers and related activity, and consumers, classified as Scope 3.

Businesses in the U.S. – and around the world – will need to be compliant as these regulatory changes become the norm globally. Utilizing a proprietary carbon data model, nZero is capturing and automating better, more accurate data to inform reporting and carbon management across all Scopes that helps position Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of the regulatory curve, while reducing cost, risk, and emissions.

From electronics to home building, the Las Vegas Convention Center is a world stage, hosting over 50 conventions annually – and now they are setting the climate reporting agenda as tradeshow partners and event customers can opt to receive Scope 3 visibility reports as part of their event recaps. This level of detail helps event organizers better understand their carbon contribution and identify efficiencies that will lower costs, encouraging event space users to focus on their footprint and implement reduction initiatives as they plan for the future. The Las Vegas Convention Center, which is owned and operated by the LVCVA, has additional sustainability improvement projects underway, including submetering installations in major conference halls, to further ensure data collection is hyper-accurate.

The partnership with Allegiant Stadium is inclusive of the Las Vegas Raiders – one of the first professional sports teams in America to track their carbon emissions – which expands nZero's reporting into the sports sector. Through the partnership, nZero will be delivering highly granular carbon emissions data that enables the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium to develop more sustainable policies, implement decarbonization efforts, and use their influence to inspire climate action. The team and stadium will use nZero to set new standards for transparent, accurate, and comprehensive monitoring and measurement of their carbon emissions across all Scopes. Together, the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium and nZero will create actionable climate goals and a detailed decarbonization plan so they have a clear blueprint for reducing their carbon impact, ensure greener future events, and inspire other teams and stadiums to follow suit.

"As a recent addition to the Southern Nevada community, we have a unique opportunity to implement sustainable practices early in the operations of our organization," said Chris Sotiropulos, Vice President of Stadium Operations for the Las Vegas Raiders. "It's important to have visibility into our carbon emissions, understand where they are coming from, and how we can decrease them moving forward. This will be impactful not only for us, but for others in the world of sports looking for examples of sustainable business in our industry. We're excited to be working with nZero for insight and guidance on this important topic."

As the No. 1 trade show destination in the U.S., Las Vegas leads in the convention space and is a top tier destination for tourism and entertainment. In 2022 alone, the city hosted over 38 million visitors and that number isn't slowing down. A large number of Las Vegas' hotels and casinos are already working to better understand the impact of these visitors and their own operations across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, from light displays and slot machines to water fountains and bathroom usage, with reporting informed by 24/7 data provided by the nZero platform. The highly granular nature of this data is revolutionary for business travel accountability, which accounted for nearly 5 million of the City's visitors in 2022.

"We're able to bring nZero's data and insights not only to our new partners but also their customers and associates, providing more data transparency that will further everyone's commitment to a more environmentally-friendly Las Vegas," said Adam Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at nZero. "We look forward to helping major players in the Las Vegas market meet their environmental goals and take climate change head-on."

About nZero

nZero is a near real-time (NRT) carbon accounting and management platform that collects, analyzes and produces the world's most accurate emissions and insights data to help NGOs, government agencies and organizations accelerate their journey to net zero. nZero utilizes a proprietary carbon data model to capture and automate all emission points from an organizations' operational footprint at the highest granularity possible and provides 24/7 analysis of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Unlike other offerings that rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero's accurate, first-party, contextual data helps clients understand changes hour-by-hour, access metrics to reach climate goals and reduce operational and capital costs. nZero's data is audit-ready and compliant with all reporting criteria, mitigating risk and ensuring that organizations are prepared for new rules, regulations, and financial reporting demands. nZero recognition includes the 2022 "Leader in Sustainability" Award from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), the 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year Award from Business Intelligence Group, a TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2022 recipient, as well as an honorable mention on Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide and with operating the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and more than 14 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop designed and operated by The Boring Company and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Taylor Swift, and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the Concacaf Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022 and has been selected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on Twitter and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.

