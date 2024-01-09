Two PMB Projects Named 2023 HREI Insights™ Award Finalists

2 PMB Projects Named HREI Insights Award Finalists Post this

"We are very pleased that HREI magazine has once again recognized the excellence of PMB's healthcare real estate projects," says Mark D. Toothacre, President of PMB. "Our two winning projects are meeting important needs in their respective communities."

The Providence St Joseph Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center was named a finalist in the Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities (100,000 square feet or more). Located in Orange, Calif., the 137,000, four-story project will house a mother and baby assessment center, maternal diabetes and wellness, maternal fetal testing, pelvic health and rehabilitation, perinatal education, OB/GYN clinical offices, comprehensive imaging, conference / education rooms, medical oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, surgery center, urology, urgent care, blood draw and a Blue Bowl Superfoods outlet. Visitors and tenants also will have access to a convenient underground parking garage. The architect for the project is the Orange County, Calif., office of Boulder Associates, and the general contractor is Snyder Langston, which is based in Irvine, Calif. PMB's management company, PMB Real Estate Services (PMB RES), will serve as property manager, and PMB and Madison Marquette will manage leasing. Lenders are Capital One and Siemens, and Harrison Street is the Capital Partner.

The Medical Arts Building II was named a finalist in the Best New Medical Office Buildings and Other Outpatient Facilities (50,000 to 99,999 square feet). The 60,000 square-foot project will house a comprehensive cancer center with two medical linear accelerators, an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms, 22 infusion bays, imaging including CT scan and high-dose radiation services, and clinic space. The project also will include a parking structure with 398 stalls. In addition to PMB and Emanate Health, the project team includes architect CannonDesign, which is headquartered in New York City; and Irvine, Calif.-based general contractor Snyder Langston.

PMB has had 13 Finalists, seven of which went on to be named Winners in the previous eight years of the awards program.

The HREI Insights Awards are the only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in the areas of HRE development and executive leadership. The awards are presented by HREI, the first and only national magazine entirely devoted to covering HRE development, financing and investment.

