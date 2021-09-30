Two Practices With Combined $350 Million Joining Cetera Through Farpointe Wealth Partners

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that First Oklahoma Advisory Group and Dahle's Financial Services have joined Farpointe Wealth Partners, LLC ("Farpointe"), an independent financial advice firm within the Cetera network. The two firms oversee a combined $350 million in client assets and have established track records providing comprehensive tax and financial planning services to clients.

First Oklahoma Advisory Group is a Tulsa, OK-based tax and wealth management practice that manages nearly $240 million in assets. Founded by Steven L. Wilson, PhD, CPA, CFP® in 1985, the firm serves individuals, families and business owners, providing wide-ranging tax and wealth management services, and developing sophisticated, personalized portfolios that help clients achieve their financial goals. "We founded First Oklahoma Advisory Group with the mission to enhance all aspects of our clients' financial lives," Wilson said. "As tax professionals and wealth managers, we take a holistic approach to achieving that goal, and it is important that we partner with a team that shares the same vision and values. Cetera and Farpointe are a great fit for our business, and we look forward to serving clients with enhanced capabilities thanks to this new affiliation."

Dahle's Financial Services is run by father and son team William E. Dahle III, E.A. and Aaron Dahle, E.A. The firm, based in West Jordan, Utah, combines tax and financial planning and oversees about $110 million in assets. "We wanted a partner who is aligned with our business and our clients, and we value having a voice and the meaningful support and peer collaboration we get by joining Farpointe community," said Bill Dahle.

"We are thrilled that Steve, Bill and Aaron – and their highly experienced teams – are joining the Farpointe family," said Scott Rawlins, Farpointe's CEO. "The fact that such long-tenured advisors who are leaders in their communities would transition their businesses is a testament to Farpointe's unique value proposition. We look forward to partnering with them to create an even brighter future for them and their clients," said Farpointe's President Brian Stern.



"Farpointe and Cetera embrace the same values and the philosophy that strong culture and a collaborative community of like-minded advisors drive impactful growth," said Ron Krueger, head of Cetera's community of tax professionals. "We are excited to welcome these new teams and look forward to partnering with them to grow their businesses."

First Oklahoma Advisory Group and Dahle's Financial Services are the eighth and ninth practices to join Farpointe in nine months. So far this year Farpointe has affiliated practices with aggregate assets of over $1 billion.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

About Farpointe Wealth Partners

Farpointe Wealth Partners was founded by financial services veterans Brian Stern and Scott Rawlins. Farpointe is a culture-first firm that provides superior service and world-class practice management, technology and resources to drive increased growth in a collaborative advisor community. The firm partners with advisors who value alignment and deep personal relationships galvanized by a shared culture.

Farpointe built its business on the Cetera platform because of the cultural fit, technology and the in-depth support and capabilities Cetera provides its advisor communities.

